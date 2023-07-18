Much-loved celebrity couple Temi Otedola and musician Mr Eazi tickled the hearts of their fans and netizens recently

A viral video captured the passionate moment between the lovebirds as the Skin Tight hitmaker stood lovingly behind his woman

In the video that has caught the interest of many, the billionaire daughter jokingly mocked her critics and asked them to stop coming online if they have a problem with her beauty

In a heartwarming display of affection, billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her fiancé, Mr Eazi, captivated fans with a delightful video capturing a tender moment between the couple

The lovebirds shared a beautiful time as they stood before the camera, mesmerized by each other's presence.

In the video, Mr Eazi stood behind his woman, embracing her body lovingly.

The beauty influencer mimed a popular TikTok voice recording as she mocked her naysayers with her charming self.

See the video below

Temi and Eazi’s video sparks reactions

Their genuine affection and admiration for one another were evident, leaving viewers in awe of their beautiful bond.

See reactions below:

officialdjmoimoi:

"E be like this type of girl don finish for Nigeria. I don find am everywhere, I no see. Make I visit Mr easy, he for give me update."

kuwait__official:

"This guy I say make him borrow this girl for some days ‍♂️."

_chidirichie_:

This early morning let the single breef."

kennyonazi:

"OMO. I NO GO BUY DATA O, CAUSE I HAVE A PROBLEM WITH IT."

duchess_april:

"I Love Them Two❤❤... May the cup of breakfast pass over them IJN."

kecy__chuks_:

"All this ones nothing dey worry them."

mac_rolez:

"No vex aunty Temi I for go offline but e no Eazi."

