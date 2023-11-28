Helen Paul has shared how she got the opportunity to feature in P-Square's song 'Uncle Tell Us a Story

She was a receptionist and was earning N9500 but her salary increased to N450k in 2014 after the song

The comedian thanked one Ayo Olaife for making the deal a reality for her when she was working with him

Popular comedienne, Helen Paul has shared how she worked with Nigerian singer Paul and Peter Okoye professionally known as P-Square.

During her interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, she noted that she was the voice behind P-Square's song 'Uncle Tell Us a Story'. At that time, she was working as a receptionist and didn't understand what it meant to sign a contract.

Helen Paul says she Is the voice behind P-square’s song ‘Uncle Tell Us a Story. Photo credit @itshelenpaul/@psquareworld

The woman who became a professor in the US last year said that she was given a paper to sign and her salary increased from N9500 to N450k after voicing the children's part in the song in 2014.

Helen Paul says she requested for soft drink

During the podcast, the comedian who makes funny jokes noted that she only asked for a soft drink when the song was to be recorded.

Paul also made it known that she is good at imitating voices so she could switch the pitch of her voice to resemble those of children.

See the video here:

Fans react to the Helen Paul's video

Netizens have reacted to what Helen Paul said about voicing the P-Square song. Here are some of the comments below.

@chuddie_cee:

"This might just be one of the best honest bunch podcast after ID CABASA’s own."

@justshuga:

"The best podcast so far and I learned some thing… be of pure heart and live in contention. bravo aunty Helen."

@champ_____xx:

"I haven’t seen anyone who doesn’t like Helen, such a lovable person."

@kvng_horlami':

"The contentment too dope."

@slimyruth:

"Better podcasts like dis, dey will never Post full clip."

"olayin_kaa:

"After I’d Cabasa this should go next."

@giran1805:

"Who still remembered "Hello Olamide First Of All" na she ooo."

@omopastoress':

"Such a natural and child-like human lol... I absolutely love her!"

@br.crochet:

"Just give me minerals contentment."

@s_dodoofficial:

"She has a great talent. I remembered her program on Radio back then. Tatafo."

@djkentolite:

"I like the that she’s giving shout out and credits to those who paved the way for her...God bless you prof. @itshelenpaul."

