Billionaire daughter and fashion influencer, Temi Otedola, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

In a recent tweet, the heiress talked about revealing her petty side on social media as people are yet to see that side to her

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Temi Otedola, when compared with her older sister, DJ Cuppy, is quite reserved and often tries to stay away from drama.

Photos of Temi Otedola Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

However, this does little to keep the drama from her as her status as the daughter of a billionaire often keeps her in the spotlight and keeps the trolls on her case.

Well, it appears the fashion influencer is done letting people come at her with jabs and she has taken to social media to speak on this.

In a recent tweet, Temi talked about gearing up to reveal her petty side as many people had never seen that side to her before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the tweet below:

Social media users react to Temi Otedola's tweet about showing her petty side

l.tobiloba:

"Tell Eazi that one. E no concern us. Abi oti lóyún?"

levites_1:

"The people you wanna be petty for don't have anything to loose."

ihuoma_fynface:

"Tell your husband dear."

sapphire_x__x:

"Hey guy, people are frustrated, they will humble petty Temi oo."

augustee_na:

"Noo don’t be petty I love you classy and calm."

sandypreneur:

"Toh! Who don vex billionaire oo?"

anastasiya.alexandrovn:

"Awww … thanks for informing us dear."

tegaszn:

"So the temi we’ve been seeing is which one?"

@Real_TYHUSSEIN:

"But why is this subliminally funny."

@lmywa3:

"Can't wait.. It will still be very cute."

"The content we have been waiting for": DJ Cuppy's new photos wow netizens

DJ Cuppy continues to enjoy her new look, which does not feature a full pink wig and vibrant colours, and it appears to be getting approving nods from the fashion community online.

The popular disk jockey recently took to her social media pages to share photos of her Monday look, which as usual, featured her favourite colour, pink.

Cuppy wore a centre-part bone straight wig with pink highlights, which she wore with a white Barbie t-shirt and a pair of combat-like woven pants.

Source: Legit.ng