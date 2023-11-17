Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afaere, aka Isreal DMW, dropped a sensitive post online

The entertainment enthusiast shared his views on female prostitution in a now-deleted post on his Instagram story channel

Although he didn't mention any name, many who came across the screenshot on popular blogs pointed out that he was shading his ex-wife

Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afaere, popularly known as Isreal DMW, has dropped his two cents about how prostitution begins.

The DMW boss' hype man whose marriage crashed recently argued that female prostitution and slothfulness are products of women thinking they are too beautiful to suffer.

Isreal opined that women who were lazy and self-centred because they believed they were too attractive to endure any pain would vent into prostitution.

"Prostitution and laziness start when you think you are too beautiful to suffer".

Though the singer's aide did not identify anyone, many assumed his post was meant for his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Recall that they had a lavish wedding ceremony in Benin, which had a lot of dignitaries in attendance. However, it crashed in less than a year.

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hadizabubakar_:

"Once a woman begins to look good and better after a break up, fiam, men will say it’s prostitution! Oginidi? Looking good these days is a crime in Nigeria."

hylyghost_babe:

"Coming from somebody whose head is like stainless plate."

igbuanabigail__:

"Motivational speaker oga your wife say stinginess wan wound you ,na true?"

queenofdsun:

"Abeg I'm too beautiful to suffer and ill never sell my body for money. I work legitimately and I'm living fine."

shepuya_sambo:

"Their best line…Olosho. Truth be told. Who wants to suffer? You for motivate and push your partner so that the marriage can work. You are lazy too…we all see how you keep rolling on the floor for your boss ,that doesn’t look like a hard worker to me."

effedeborah:

"I heard he used to beat her and he wasn’t taking care of her."

de.bodyshaper:

"I am too beautiful to suffer abeg o. Which kind yeye talk be this."

viola_concept:

"Suffer ke? I too fine to suffer abeg oo suffering ain’t for everyone."

