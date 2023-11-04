Davido's Isreal created a scene at a local bar in Benin City after he saw a man with his Australian man

Filming the moment, the logistics manager hailed the man for bringing an oyinbo woman to Nigeria to be his wife

Isreal also hailed the woman and assured her that she had not made any mistake leaving her country for Benin

Isreal Afaere, aka Isreal DMW, could not believe his eyes after he saw an odd marriage pairing in his hometown, Benin.

In a viral video, the logistics manager showed off a Benin man and his Australian wife.

Netizens react to Isreal's video

Source: Instagram

He hailed the young man for bringing an 'oyinbo' woman all the way from Australia to be his wife in Benin.

An impressed Isreal also showed the woman who looked excited to be the centre of attraction, as she returned his greetings.

He assured her that she did not make a mistake leaving her country to be a wife to a Nigerian man in his hometown.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Isreal DMW's video

Isreal's video got netizens sharing different opinions, read some comments below:

danny__clever:

"He was surprised because his wife from Benin to Benin left him."

muchoworldwide:

"You've never made any mistake at all."

jimmytobby007:

"Haaa na my client una don Marry like this…life no be so ooo."

danny__clever:

"He was surprised because his wife from Benin to Benin left him."

ebony_ex:

"Juju won tell me say him no know say na juju?"

im_hotes:

"The guy comot for Nigeria girl’s billing."

obaksolo:

"Evian wahala."

kingsaffairs.ng:

"the woman just Dey shout ,she never sabi Wetin dey sup."

officialjasmoney:

"No be him the first person bro."

franklin_bryan_okolie:

"Juju don catch oyinbo."

Isreal prostrates as Davido lands in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido, and his loyal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, sparked reactions with a video.

The Unavailable crooner finally flew into the country after welcoming his twins in the US, and Isreal excitedly received him.

The logistics manager stood with the crew and hailed their boss before he descended. The moment Davido appeared by the entrance of the private jet, Isreal went flat on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng