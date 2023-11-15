Nigerian singer Davido's alleged side chick, Anita Brown, recently gave Nigerians a glimpse of her new taste in men

Anita Brown boasted about dating a variety of guys from different races, including Arabs, whites, and professionals who don't use social media because of their social status

She went on to urge Nigerians not to look down on her and take advantage of the weakness she displayed during her saga with the singer

Anita Brown, the alleged side chick of Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken out about her current relationship standards.

The controversial model spoke boldly about dating a variety of races and ethnicities, including white men, Arab men, and professionals who don't use social media but have stocks and shares.

Anita stated this while cautioning Nigerians to quit misinterpreting the moment of weakness she displayed with the DMW boss.

She claimed that telling her story has taught her to avoid interacting with people like Davido in the future.

"Don't confuse my Nigerian moment if weakness & run in. That was a lesson that will forever keep y'all kind off my radar for the rest of my life.I am in no way, shape, or form interested in urban men, artists, mīnorities who aren't whitewashed, men who aren't CEOs or Chairman.

"I date white men, Arabics, and professionals. The people I date don't have social media. They have stocks and shares in social media.Y'all are confused at who I am".

See her post below

Davido's Anita Brown's post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the hot takes below

bukkycole_:

"Now you’re tired , when you were riding the wave of clout you didn’t know ?"

odjegbas_princess:

"As she see say nobody send her papa. Chioma is loved."

thevillagechef:

"Please stop giving her the attention she so badly craves . Ignore her please . May be post it in your stories."

veekey_bassey:

"Depression is real . You just they confess like winch."

tkdevinee:

"Anita I messaged you the first week you started your wahala that Chioma will always WIN. You blocked me.

"Go and ask other baby mamas, they are crying more than their pikin not to talk of you olosho."

iam_faithmma:

:I was supporting you but at this point I’m exhausted… with everything in me you are mad."

