Barely 24 hours after young Nigerian rapper Oladips passed on, another of his colleagues, Omay Lay, stirs emotions with a disturbing message posted online

Omay Lay is famous for his unique Melo-depressive kind of music and was touted by many as another person in the industry that needs close monitoring

The SoSo singer, however, has come out to ease the concerns shown by the public about his mental health

Famous, fast-rising Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, has sparked reactions online with a message he shared on his social media handle.

The disturbing comments from Omay Lay came barely 24 hours after the tragic passing of young rapper Oladips.

Singer Omah Lay trends as he vows to stay alive despite struggling with depression. Photo credit: @omah_lay/@oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

Many mentally awoken Nigerians have always touted Omay Lay as an artiste liable to slip into chronic depression.

Some have even tagged Dibia's kind of music as Melo-depressive as they call for help for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Omay Lay promises his fans to stay alive

However, Omay Lay, after seeing the trending discussions about young artists suffering from depression and passing away at a tender age, has come out to ease the tension.

The famous Afrobeat artist, in a post shared on his Twitter handle, said:

"I am not gonna die I promise."

See Omay Lay's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Omay Lay's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Omay Lay's post about staying alive:

@_oluwaseun9:

"Make nothing do you o, nobody fit make Afrodepression like you."

@GIDKKING:

"You better not cus Holy Ghost Fire will boost your confidence."

@TopNaijaLife:

"Come sign undertaking."

@NuJhayhne:

"We can’t afford to even lose you. no one is dying again."

@bigtimini:

"Nahhhhh you won’t …..not anytime soon. Stay alive champ."

@iamroeking:

"Soso don take all your pa¡n away abi?"

@TheSilvapr:

"I hope this is a lyrics or something, please we don't want to mourn another person again, please omah lay, whatever you're going through, reach out for help and i pray God will intervene."

@VibezNation4:

"Real men fight their battle no matter how difficult."

@Roodie77:

"Stop rough play oo."

@OfficialJoel4_:

"Depression is a disease. Exactly what juice wrld tweeted before he pass on. Stay strong omay lay."

Omah Lay laments over the difficulty of finding true love

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Afrobeat star Omah Lay shared his thoughts about finding through during a recent interview.

During the conversation with H Steph, the singer complained about the difficulty of finding a partner who truly loves him for who he is.

Omah Lay said apart from the unwavering affection of his family; he hasn't experienced real love in a romantic partnership.

Source: Legit.ng