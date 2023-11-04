Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW and his ex-wife, Sheila Courage’s crashed marriage is now trending online

A chat leaked on social media exposing what happened between the couple that led to them parting ways

A number of Nigerians shared their hot takes after screenshots of the chat went viral online

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, is back in the news over his crashed marriage to Sheila Courage.

Recall that about a year ago, the DMW crew member got married in a lavish ceremony in Benin to the young lady and it had a lot of dignitaries in attendance.

Well, rumours started to spread online that the couple had parted ways and Isreal’s ex-wife, Sheila, eventually confirmed it.

Fans react as leaked chat exposes reason for Isreal DMW and wife's breakup.

Leaked chat exposes reason for Isreal DMW and Sheila’s crashed marriage

In a new development, a chat has leaked on social media where messy details about Isreal and Sheila were spilled.

Popular Nigerian blogger, @Tosinsilverdam, shared screenshots of the leaked conversation on his social media page.

In the chat, claims that Isreal married Sheila as an ‘untouched woman’ was debunked. It was said that she was a very loose lady that many people know about in Benin. According to the conversation, Sheila used to be into pageantry but it was only a coverup for her to meet with men.

The leaved conversation also spotlighted how Isreal was a very stingy man who did not take care of Sheila financially. It was said that he was also very possessive of Sheila and made sure to monitor her very well because he knew he wasn’t her type of man.

In the chat, it was said that Isreal was a friend to Sheila’s father who made sure they got married because they thought he would have money for being a member of Davido’s crew.

To further explain claims of Isreal being stingy, it was said that despite all of the millions that was sprayed on them during their wedding, Davido’s aide did not give his wife a dime and that the singer was mainly the person who sponsored the wedding. It was also said that on Sheila’s birthday, Isreal did not get her any gift and he has never givien her presents.

See the screenshots of the leaked chat below:

Reactions trail leaked chat explaining reason for Isreal DMW and wife’s separation

Read what some social media users had to say about the celebrity couple’s crashed marriage below:

_cocomill:

“When you think you can marry into the 30bg forgetting only one of them has the 30b, the rest are just gangs.”

monsieur_anthonie:

“Is he supposed to share the money they were sprayed? If he solely handled the expenses?”

Sharon_ojukwu:

“You were asking her out Oga, it is possible that you are saying these things out of spite.”

mohdainty_:

“These are two men gossiping about other people’s life, they will be alright.”

nelo_unusual:

“Because she left you for isreal, she became a runs girl. Men always talking down on women ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️no be unah fault.”

Ivie_ojie:

“U too lie bro, you say u package the girl u say u post her up and down because you nor send her, the koko isn’t that she’s a V or not. It’s how quick some of you tag someone as spoiled because you dated her before or even self she didn’t agree for you the next thing is to tarnish her name. Abeg carry you story wey nor follow road comot for here metchewww. See how man they open mouth waah like rotten soak away. Comot for here you nor fit talk story without emphasising on the girl spoil. Na who spoil know who spoil Ashawoo.”

jenny.tones:

“The werey say we rise by lift others no reach Isreal side that part got me.”

king_minaj___:

“So many people that associate with rich people are broke, cos most of them will only give you fish but never teach you how to make it.”

ada.ogbu:

“Stingy men don't love, avoid them.”

babyeverythingshop:

“I can smell spite all over this conversation. Trying so hard to make her look bad.”

How Isreal DMW's wife revealed they are no longer married

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's Isreal trended following confirmation from his wife that their marriage, which is less than a year, has ended.

In viral posts online, the logistics manager shared a photo taken from their wedding ceremony and tagged his wife Sheila.

In a surprising turn of events, Isreal's wife reposted the photo and blasted him, saying she would remain his wife in his dreams.

Source: Legit.ng