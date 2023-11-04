Dvaido's Isreal's wife Sheila has confirmed rumours that their marriage has crashed less than one year into their union

This comes after Isreal put up a photo of him and his wife on his Instagram story and tagged her

Sheila sparked reactions online after reposting the photo and blasting the logistics manager

Davido's Isreal is in the news following confirmation from his wife that their marriage, which is less than a year, has ended.

In viral posts online, the logistics manager shared a photo taken from their wedding ceremony and tagged his wife Sheila.

Netizens react to crash of Isreal's marriage Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Isreal's wife reposted the photo and blasted him, saying she would remain his wife in his dreams.

There had been speculations months before that Juju, as he is fondly called, and his wife were separated as she was spotted without her ring.

Legit.ng reported that the logistics manager and his wife got married in a lavish ceremony in Benin, which Davido attended.

See posts about Sheila's confirmation below:

Nertizens react to news about Isreal's marriage

Different opinions have been shared, read some comments below:

mandy__chuks:

"Thought he said he married a virgin?? And he still didn’t keep her omooo."

thedukeofbristol:

"Nah Juju scatter this marriage nothing wey any baba wan tell me."

opeyemifamakin:

"They will start dragging each other and they’d make their business everyones business."

sailorojay:

"This marriage never reach one year na!!! God I would get married to the right woman and my marriage would last!! This kind relationship marriage Dey discourage people way Dey find true love ooo."

ola_yiwola__:

"My own be say those money spent nko cos if I attended your weeding and it crash between 1-5 years una go refund me cos who does that."

chidhoxieh:

"These days women dont marry who they truly love. They marry who is Ready."

annie_dinma:

"I'm not even surprised, this one will be more committed to his Oga than his wife, forgetting he now has a family he should be more committed to."

eniola___sarah:

"E don burst oooo. Shebi na him Dey smell his wife pata Abi no be him. Shebi the wife was a virgin and he can’t even trust her."

