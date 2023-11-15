Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, shared her thoughts on what life could have been if she had chosen the corporate world

The exuberant and fun-loving entertainer made this observation after a brief visit to her billionaire father's company

Sharing a picture of herself posing like a corporate lady, she noted that she made a better choice in the career she had chosen

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, made a stunning argument about leaving a traditional career path to be in the entertainment field.

The socialite and fashionista is renowned for her exuberance, as she takes pleasure in performing as a DJ and engaging in other exhilarating endeavours within the entertainment industry.

DJ Cuppy compares her two career options. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Despite being the daughter of a billionaire, she disclosed that she had made the deliberate decision not to pursue a career that would land her in the office.

Sharing a picture of herself in her father's office, Cuppy explained that she would not have experienced the same level of fulfilment from doing what she enjoys had she pursued a career in the corporate world.

"On days like this, I think about how I could have chased corporate success and had a more linear path but wouldn't be as happy."

See a screenshot of her Instastory post below:

DJ Cuppy speaks of working in father's company Credit: @cuppydat

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng