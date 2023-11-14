A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian woman who travelled to America to reunite with her brother after five years apart went viral online

An online video that melted the hearts of many viewers featured a young Nigerian woman who embarked on a long journey to America to reunite with her beloved brother after being separated for five years.

The video documented her anticipation and joy as she took her seat on the plane and counted down the hours until she would finally embrace her sibling again.

Nigerian lady reunites with brother. Photo credit: TikTok/@happiexplores

Source: TikTok

The touching moment when they saw each other and hugged tightly at the airport was captured on camera, as well as their happy ride home in a car where the brother could not contain his excitement and danced with delight.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

D.a.m.i.l.o.l.a reacted:

“You look so good.”

Precious Kolawole said:

“She is a beautiful happiness.”

BioSsledlaries wrote:

“Awwwn so cute.. This your bro that is your role model.”

User675788972378:

“Yes love. He is the one.”

Chiomabellenaturals:

“Congratulations lil sis.”

Source: Legit.ng