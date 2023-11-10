Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently poured her heart out in an emotional post on social media

This came a few months after separating from her highly publicised boxer fiance, Ryan Taylor

DJ Cuppy’s post caused a huge stir online with many netizens worrying about her well-being

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy’s broken relationship with her ex-fiance, Ryan Taylor, is once again making headlines.

It all started when the billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post.

In the post, the music star lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

It reads:

“After all this, we’ve gone back to being strangers.”

Recall that DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor surprised many with their engagement especially after it was revealed that it was done just 25 days after they met each other.

However, their relationship was short lived and the couple soon unfollowed each other on social media without explaining what went wrong to fans.

See screenshot of Cuppy’s recent cryptic post below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy gets emotional in cryptic post

DJ Cuppy’s cryptic post soon spread on social media with netizens trying to wonder what it means. A number of people were of the opinion that it was connected to her broken relationship with Ryan Taylor. Read some of their comments below:

official_estherbright:

“My sister fear men. They have nothing to offer except sadness and depression.”

Iam_zaiiii:

“You were too much in a hurry darling, relax take your time find your twin flame your soulmate.”

samvail__:

“This girl no just get luck for relationship matter.”

Official_akinwumi:

“Just have kids that’s all I can say noting like relationships again or marriage nothing works again.”

I_divaly:

“Relationship has no respect,rich or poor,you go collect and that's what I love about it..no partial.”

richy_billy_01:

“And that was also how precious break my heart and kept me single again.”

tolzosh169:

“Learn to keep your relationship off this app una no go hear … u wan choke us with ur relationship beforr … but your relationship choked u.”

reejoicebella:

“Awwwnnnnnn, I can relate with what she’s going through .”

DJ Cuppy praises mum after Ryan Taylor breakup

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, acknowledged that her mother always knows best.

This came amid rumours making the rounds that she had ended things with her fiance of a few months, Ryan Taylor.

As expected, DJ Cuppy’s post about her mother soon caught the interest of many netizens who took to her comment section to react. A number of them noted that her mum must have warned her about her relationship with Ryan Taylor.

