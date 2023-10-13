The pictures of DJ Cuppy, her younger sister Temi and Mr Eazi attending an event by a jewellery company have surfaced online

The three were gorgeously dressed as they posed for pictures while DJ Cuppy thanked the event organisers for hosting them

Fans have reacted to how beautiful the DJ looked in her green skirt and blouse attire; they also noted that Mr Eazi only has eyes for his partner Temi

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola known as DJ Cuppy knows how to enjoy life to the fullest. She was seen in the company of her younger sister, Temi, and her lover, Mr Eazi recently.

The three were at an event organised by a jewellery company, Bulgari, and the DJ decided to grace the timeline of her fans with beautiful pictures of their outing.

DJ Cuppy, attends event with sister and Mr Eazi Photo Credit @cuppymusic/@temiotedola

DJ Cuppy calls the outing a family affair

While giving a caption for her post, she called it a family affair and complimented the diamond seen at the function.

She also took pictures with some of the organisers. The DJ wore a lovely green skirt and blouse, which she accessorised with pearls. Her sister Temi and Mr Eazi wore matching colours.

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's post

Netizens have reacted to the images shared by DJ Cuppy. They admired her beautiful clothes and commented on how Mr Eazi held his lover. See some of the comments below.

@princeabbeyloo:

"Mr Eazi no dey hold anybody apart from Temi .

@evesoal:

"Beautiful , so naturally beautiful

@onpablomoni:

"Our Adorable, Elegant and Gorgeous sisters."

DJ Cuppy reveals men in Nigeria don't want her but her father

Legit. ng had previously reported that DJ Cuppy had stated that men in Nigeria were not interested in dating her but her billionaire father.

She lamented how tough it was for her in the dating pool. She added that she iwas always excited to meet guys abroad because she needed someone who would love her.

The socialite recounted how she once met a guy, but he was so interested in meeting her father. She had to end it because she genuinely wanted someone who loved her.

