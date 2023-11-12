Femi Otedola sent a sweet birthday message to his second daughter, DJ Cuppy, as she clocked 31

The billionaire, however, appeared to subtly drag Cuppy as he prayed to God to give her strength not to disobey her parent

Otedola's message stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, including his first daughter Tolani

Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola has caused a stir with his birthday message to his daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cuppy marked her 31st birthday with her two puppies, Dudu and Funfun Otedola.

However, Otedola, in his birthday post, seemingly dragged Cuppy, stirring a reaction from his first daughter, Tolani.

The billionaire who shared a stunning photo of him with the celebrant added a caption that read:

“Happy birthday to my angel, May God continue to give you the moral strength to not disobey your parents, lol."

See his post below:

Otedola's first daughter, Tolani, others react to birthday shout-out

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

Tolani:

“Lmao @cuppymusic dam. Papa went there."

sophiakathrine:

"By her facial expression you'd already know that the prayer would not work."

simple_randybee:

"With this caption alone you can tell Cuppy is a handful Happy birthday Cuppy."

shimmer_joy:

"I always anticipate this caption every year..Happy Birthday To Our Cup Cake."

bossladyrealtors:

"Scorpios have coconut head normally Happy birthday Today is my birthday."

desmond_crypto1:

"The caption happy birthday Dj."

partyandgift_shop:

"Happy birthday beautiful Cuppy more fulfilleed years with great health. Daddy don't worry I will ensure that she obeys you and mum."

official_olayusuf':

"The fear of every girl daddy!" May our daughters make great strides that’ll lead to their joy and their parent’s’ happiness. May their ignorance not lead them down a primrose path that’ll drive them back crying to daddy all the time but coming back with a big smile for taking moral lessons."

Cuppy finally posts about break-up

Cuppy took to her Instastories to share an emotional but cryptic post, Legit,ng reported.

In a post, Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone despite all they had shared.

The cryptic post was after her short-lived relationship with her Oyinbo lover, Ryan Taylor, which saw them unfollow each other on Instagram.

