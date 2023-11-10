Evangelist Ebuka Obi responded to accusations of orchestrating a staged miracle with the ailing actor John Okafor, best known as Mr Ibu

It was previously reported that a traditionalist came forward, alleging that Mr Ibu had engaged in a fabricated miraculous display at Zion ministry

During one of his recent prayer sessions, the preacher spoke about how Mr Ibu attended his church with a woman whom he claimed to be his friend

Popular Nigerian evangelist Ebuka Obi has addressed allegations of working with the sick actor John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, to display a fake miracle in his prayer centre, Zion Ministry.

Recall that a traditionalist accused Mr. Ibu of fooling the people with a phoney miracle at Ebuka Obi's church. The native doctor was pleased by the actor’s leg amputation, which he blamed on his dishonesty.

Evang Ebuka Obi debunks doing fake miracle with Mr Ibu Credit: @realiburess, @zionministry

Source: Instagram

Obi addressed his congregation about the bogus accusation. Despite claims of inviting Mr. Ibu to his church, the actor attended alone. Ebuka Obi said he did not know Mr Ibu because he doesn't watch films.

He only realised Ibu was famous when people noticed him at church.

Ebuka Obi said Ibu never asked for healing prayers from him or testified on Zion Ministry's altar about the supposed miracle.

He said Mr. Ibu only complained about financial challenges, so he gave him some money.

The preacher lamented the many false narratives about him created to garner views, comparing his situation to that of T.B. Joshua.

Source: Legit.ng