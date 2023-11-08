A Nigerian traditionalist has generated outrage online with his allegations against the ailing actor Mr Ibu

The indigenous shaman said he liked what Mr Ibu was going through right now and had been anticipating it for a long time

According to the young guy, the veteran pretended to have received healing from the popular prayer centre, Zion Ministry, to deceive his fans

A Nigerian traditionalist known as Don Daddy has ignited a heated online debate with his allegations against the ailing actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The indigenous spiritual practitioner expressed satisfaction with Mr Ibu's current circumstances, claiming he had anticipated it for a long time.

Native doctor levies accusations on Mr Ibu Credit: @dondaddy001, @realiburess

Source: TikTok

According to Don Daddy, the veteran actor staged a fraudulent healing session at the well-known prayer center, Zion Ministry, solely to deceive the congregation.

Don Daddy predicted that if caution is not taken, the ailing actor may find himself in a wheelchair. Despite this, he also conveyed deep respect for Mr Ibu, along with his colleagues Nkem Owoh (Osuofia) and the late Sam Loco.

Furthermore, Don Daddy challenged Mr Ibu to come clean about the alleged staged miracle at the prayer center. Otherwise, he warned that the actor would face the reality of his situation in the hospital.

Mr Ibu's family reveals he underwent five surgeries

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Ibu's family, in a public statement, appreciated kind Nigerians who donated money for his treatment.

In the statement, the family revealed Mr Ibu underwent five successful surgeries and was recovering in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The comic actor's family also seek assistance to get him flown abroad for better treatment.

Kanayo O. Kanayo blasts VeryDarkMan over Mr Ibu's case Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo reacted to comments by VeryDarkMan about Mr Ibu's health condition.

Recall that the TikTok activist heavily blasted Nollywood on social media after the veteran actor cried out for financial help from his sick bed.

Shortly after VeryDarkMan's video went viral, Kanayo went online to share his thoughts on it.

Source: Legit.ng