Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has cautioned VeryDarkMan after he talked about Mr Ibu’s ill health

VDM had dragged Nollywood and said he was ashamed of them after Mr Ibu took to social media to beg for funds

In a new video, KOK fired back at the social media commentator and called him an unruly and attention-seeking person

Popular Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to comments by TikToker Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, about John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu’s health condition.

Recall that the TikTok activist heavily blasted Nollywood on social media after the veteran actor cried out for financial help from his sick bed.

Kanayo O Kanayo slammed VeryDarkMan following Mr Ibu's video. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @realmribu, @verydarkblackman

VeryDarkMan said he was embarrassed on behalf of Mr Ibu’s colleagues because they did not have shame.

Kanayo O. Kanayo criticises VeryDarkMan

Shortly after VeryDarkMan’s video went viral, Kanayo went online to share his thoughts on it.

In a very heated video, the movie star condemned Reno Omokri, VeryDarkMan and others who were using Mr Ibu’s case to castigate others.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with the actor’s family crying out for help online. KOK noted that those who have would help him, and it should not be a reason to attack those who have not.

KOK also warned against using Mr Ibu’s name to trend. In the caption of his video, he wrote:

“Gaining traction with someone's misfortune, handicap, ill luck is wicked. Give, if you have to, without calling for the attention of the social media. One ' very dark man' calling top actors, shameless is unruly and attention seeking. @realmribu please get well soon.”

See his video below:

Reactions as Kanayo O Kanayo blasts VeryDarkMan

KOK’s heated response to VeryDarkMan soon caused a buzz on social media after the video went viral. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

am_loydj:

“Sir, you can use the very dark man for sacrifice sir.”

sidneymatt_:

“Stop attacking that guy .he said the truth.”

Michmanfred:

“Please sir I agree with you. But VDM never said anything bad when pointing out his own opinion.”

officialjaymore:

“KOK will say it as it is without mixing words or being compromised, you see why history will never forget such a man. Get well senior colleague Sir John okafor.”

itz_krystalimah:

“God bless you sir .. shame on those trying to tarnish the image and hard work of other people.”

rejoice_johnson22:

“Very Dark man is now becoming a nuisance on this gram. Na everything him go Dey set ring light for? Abeg let’s be mindful of some sensitive issues. I support Nnayi Sacrifice.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“He is right! People who supported him won’t announce it publicly…Sir use verydarkman as sacrifice sir we don’t need him!!!”

Celebrity.of.lagos:

“Very dark man go talk put him self for kirikiri soon.”

iamblackbharbie22:

“He’s also right, Those that gave to him won’t want to publicly announce it. I just think verydarkman’s opinion is based on the attention he’s getting.”

_.faithhyy:

“Very darkman wants to have an opinion on everything going on whether he's making Sense or not..na una give am audience and audacity Shacause from where to where.”

iamjustified__:

“Use him for sacrifice.”

Mr Ibu celebrates 62nd birthday in a hospital bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu clocked the new age of 62, and he celebrated it as a patient in the hospital.

In the recording, his family marked his birthday as he sat, looking terribly ill. They tried to cheer him up, but he would have none of their jokes.

In the video, one of the legs of the actor was an eyesore as it was severely wounded. The ailing actor was also not cheerful in the few minutes the video lasted.

