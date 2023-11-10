The physically challenged makeup artist, Eniola, who buzzed the internet for scamming Brain Jotter and others, came out with more revelations about his life

Legit.ng had reported that the young disabled man disguised as a female hawker on the streets

In a new update, he claimed he didn't get enough love from his biological mother, which compelled him to leave home and pursue the unconventional path

The physically challenged makeup artist, Eniola, who gained social media attention for deceiving Brain Jotter and others, has continued to explain his choices.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the physically challenged individual portrayed himself as a female street hawker, claiming that he did so to elicit sympathy and favour from road users.

Following the online revelation of his true gender and identity, Eniola openly admitted to being a man and earnestly appealed to Nigerians for forgiveness.

Eniola explains why he ran away from home

In an online video sighted by Legit.ng, the makeup artist asserted that he fled from home due to the mistreatment he endured within his family.

He revealed that his biological mother subjected him to relentless physical abuse, sharing that he dreamed his parents didn't harbour genuine love for him.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Akin Abolade, Eniola's mother refuted the claims, stating that her child's name was Sultan, not Eniola. She disclosed that he was 18 years old, not 23, as asserted by Eniola. She also clarified that he ran away from home in 2020.

See a video of Eniola in tears.

Eniola's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

aduke_luxury_store:

"There’s no excuse for being deceitful….. this is fraud…. Obtaining under false pretence, abi how EFCC dey write am?"

yaga5766:

"It's all about the Benjamin guys. No loyalty even from your parents. You got on social media to Dogg your child. Wow! What kind of parents are these?"

nenejones_esq:

"You people are making him trend. That’s how Bob became risky o. It has started. Bobrisky will soon adopt him."

winnieblaq2:

"He's disabled and does make up and still hawk water on the street... as much as I was angry with the outcome of his deceit. I still will commend his effort even in his disabilities. I swear parents need to do better, many children are living with trauma dat they also do not even know why or understand that some things are from your childhood.

"The way your parents treat you matters alot... He should be forgiven .... and counselled. Focus on his make up and grind. They are better ways to make money , don't emotionally blackmail people, they already see your disabilities and efforts that's enough."

damifee:

"He looks like person wey go sabi package lie well Nollywood need to feature him asap."

vworld_enterprise:

"He is so good with the lie and he/she need to be stopped the earlier, the better. Also there are those in collaboration with his/her act (Some people are also in this business with him not only him)."

lulu_skyyy:

"Now now the mama don start to dey beg for the money too, which kind family una Dey come from sef?"

Scammer makeup artist Eniola reveals why he dresses like a lady

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on the scammer makeup artist Sultan (Eniola) finally breaking his silence.

In the short clip online, Eniola, who caught the attention of singer Davido, revealed he had to disguise himself as a girl because it favoured him.

According to him, nobody helped him while he suffered, and since being a girl brought him more help, he chose to do it.

