A Nigerian social media user, Verydarkman, has brought to light the concerning situation of transgender Jay Boogie

Legit.ng previously reported that the transgender took to Instagram Live to plead for the support of Nigerians over his failed surgery condition

Verydarkman called out Bobrisky and the LGBTQ community, asking that they come to the rescue of the transgender before the matter got out of hand

Popular Nigerian social media user Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, has called the attention of crossdresser Bobrisky to the deteriorating state of transgender Jay Boogie.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jay Boogie, formerly known as Daniel Nsika, had taken to Instagram Live, seeking support from the public concerning complications arising from a failed surgery.

Verydarkblackman said Bobrisky and LGBTQ should help Jay Boogie. Credit: @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Jay Boogie said his entire life savings was being drained on diapers due to the challenges he was grappling with.

In response to this plea, Verydarkman, an outspoken internet activist, pointed fingers at Bobrisky for allegedly influencing young Nigerians to emulate his lifestyle.

He urged Bobrisky to extend his support and guidance to his fellow crossdresser.

Going beyond the individual call-out, Martins also appealed to the LGBTQ community, emphasising the importance of rallying together to assist one of their own.

See his video below:

Verydarkman's video calling out Bobrisky sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

omilato0097858:

"Make him fellow yansh people contribute. Yansh supporting yansh."

officialdotunroy:

"Na every soso media you dey match people."

mumjj_store01:

"Olohun we no even no the original and fake yansh again Awon Omo irole aye."

christianaedeha:

"He should be asking for forgiveness not contributions… as beautiful he or she is…, why does he or she want again, with her already curvy shape, see no he or she go used money buy wahala and now seeking for funds with this critical economy we all Nigerian are facing, now kidneys gone , he should be seeking for God mercy."

shile__sally8_ujah:

"KI OMO OMOKUNRIN JI NI AYE E KI O MA RO EJO OLORIBURUKU BAYI, always looking stressed look at his eyeballs man go and rest."

tee90_wears.socket_fabrics:

"Shim would be fine she go turn man back abi she no go turn man back."

propertieswithab:

"This his look is so disgusting tho. can he try to clean up a bit at least."

lawrence_king_utubor:

"What he creates in the video is a lie ... I can bet that he's not broken .. Na public money he want to use to do that ass."

wendygrace618:

"Bob is coming for you just wait stupid guy na everything you dey put mouth."

How Bobrisky reacted to Jay Boogie fighting for his life

In other news, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky reacted online to Jay Boogie's failed cosmetic surgery.

In the viral post, the Mummy of Lagos rejoiced karma had finally visited Jay Boogie.

On Instagram, Bobrisky claimed that Boogie shaded and insulted him after he got his surgery done and bragged about having a natural body.

Source: Legit.ng