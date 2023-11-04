Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Jay Boogie, is now looking for a divine solution to his health problems

The socialite was recently put in a critical condition after he underwent and unsuccessful cosmetic surgery

In a new development, Jay Boogie was seen crying out to God for help while joining an online prayer meeting

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Daniel Anthony Nsikan aka Jay Boogie, is back in the news over his failed cosmetic surgery.

Jay Boogie recently trended online after he cried out for help from Nigerians following the botched medical procedure.

Nigerians react as crossdresser Jay Boogie begs God after failed surgery. Photos: @jay_boogie

In a new development, Jay Boogie has now sought divine solution to his problem by crying out to God for help.

Just recently, the young transgender model was spotted participating in an online prayer session held by popular pastor, David Ibiyeomie on Instagram live.

The prayer session which had many Christians in attendance and making prayer requests also saw a special cry to God from Jay Boogie.

The crossdresser had dropped a comment where he prayed for God to help him. He wrote:

“Lord help me.”

Jay Boogie’s comment caught the attention of many netizens and it soon spread on social media.

See a screenshot below:

Reactions as Jay Boogie begs God for help after his failed cosmetic surgery

Jay Boogie’s cry for help drew a series of reactions from Nigerians. While some of them jeered at him, others joined him to pray to God. Read some of the comments below:

malv_cuisine:

“God please help him and may he learn his lesson.”

chef_amaa:

“God is always ready to welcome any lost sheep. He will help you Amen.”

okm_herbal:

“There are some kind of situations you will go through in life that you will know it's only God that will help you.”

giftteezah:

“So Una dey go prayer online still get time to dey monitor another person prayer ? Wow.”

Ada_la_pinky':

“Lord Jesus help him God help him.”

Yes_am_adababy:

“This is very serious, I hope he comes out of it.”

just_ikee:

“When yansh spoil, it’s the yansh owner that will bear the consequence..hmmm.”

adeyeyegraceadef:

“U dey crazy when God created u as a man he knows y u think u know more than God na him u go explain to since u re not satisfied with the way God created u is better u beginning ask for forgiveness now because the doctor u re talking didn't force u u went to him urself and also doctors are not God o.”

oyindaakinbote:

“I don’t know how to laugh in a way that pleases God.”

golddesire_oma:

“He doesn’t have any emergency, she/he is just scared probably out of pains, trust me if he has emergency him no go remember phone not to talk of instagram, he is obviously trying to build more audience for his social media account.. This people can do anything to trend and can trend with anything.”

chizam_zam:

“God no go answer. Hell gained a soul.”

How Bobrisky reacted to Jay Boogie fighting for his life

In other news, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, reacted online to Jay Boogie's failed cosmetic surgery.

In the viral post, the Mummy of Lagos rejoiced that karma had finally visited Jay Boogie.

On Instagram, Bobrisky claimed that Boogie shaded and insulted him after he got his surgery done and bragged about having a natural body.

