Portable has displayed a vast property he is interested in adding to his list of investments

In a clip, he boasted that he would soon have the papers showing a transfer of ownership

The singer advised his fans to work hard and also to display the things they acquire with their money

Singer Portable has silenced naysayers calling him out over the success of his signee, Young Duu, by showing off the property he wants to buy with his hard-earned money.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the singer displayed the shopping complex and house he was building and added that he had ten of them.

In a new video on Instagram, he informed his fans that he plans to add another building to his growing property.

Portable Shows Off Huge Property He Wants to Buy.

Portable tells his fans to hustle hard

In the recording, he advised his supporters not to be lazy but to be hardworking, so they could enjoy the good things in life such as houses and cars like him.

The controversial singer also informed them that he would renovate the building after he had purchased it.

See the building here:

Fans react to the post made by Portable

Netizens have reacted to the clip of the building that Portable wants to buy. Here are some of the comments below.

@tola.300:

"Why you no use the money to finish other building of yours as you said you owns like 10 uncompleted building."

@i_am_zimmernoni:

"Portable na Werey artist lol . Shey na everything your seniors go Dey post online Shey dem mumu like you."

@_stunnercripsy:

"Bro post Wetin you don buy no they post Wetin you never buy."

@pappyrex_:

"O ozanzan Abi wetting i Dey hear.:

@samueloladimeji62:

"So una don send money Dey wait for document mumu boy."

@science_231_:

"Just wan dey trend ."

@topmangee247:

"He's Oppressed."

@golden_____4pf:

"Ogba."

@nickyvogue_1:

"portable mind no reach ground again."

@abaga_1972':

"You’re pained brr, your Mind go dey u.:"

Portable shows off beautiful home, children

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, the Zazu crooner, showed off his building as he displayed the interior and exterior of the building.

Many were not impressed with what the singer played on Instagram, as they noted that his sitting room was tacky.

Portable displayed many pictures on his sitting room wall, and the exterior didn't look like that of a mansion his followers expected to see.

Portable mind no go touch ground again oo.. he just Dey run kitikiti katakata up and down

