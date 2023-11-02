Popular crossdresser Jay Boogie has cried out on social media after a failed surgery procedure

Following his cry for help, his senior colleague Bobrisky has taken to social media to make fun of him

Bobrisky, in his post, said Jay Boogie made fun of him when he did his surgery and said he would never go under the knife

Daniel Anthony Nsikan, aka Jay Boogie, has now called for help online after a failed cosmetic surgery.

The transgender influencer announced that he was in a critical condition after going under the knife.

Netizens react to Bobrisky's post about Jay Boogie Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@jay_boogie

Source: Instagram

How did Bobrisky react?

In a viral post online, the popular crossdresser rejoiced that karma had finally visited Jay Boogie.

According to him, Boogie shaded and insulted him after he got his surgery done and bragged about having a natural body.

Bob added that the young man in distress revealed he can't go under the knife and is happy that he is now in a position to be made fun of.

The crossdresser urged people to go to the best doctors and not untrainedspecialists.

See the post below:

Reactions to Bobrisky's post about Jay Boogie

The crossdresser's post sparked mixed reactions on social media. Read some comments gathered below:

ladyque_1:

"Na man dey do man."

slayo_nbudget:

"James is the smartest of them all; he knows old age is sure, and he kept his body natural."

chiomalovv:

"Many Nigerians lack empathy. A shame. Someone's life is at stake, so this isn’t the time to question his decisions or sexuality, open up old wounds/beefs or make a mockery of his situation. Let’s just hope and pray he recovers fully. My prayers and well wishes are with him/her."

ade___damola1:

"Bobrisky wey dey wear hip pad you think he’s daft."

vickobest01:

"Nobody wants to be man anymore, interesting."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"This one na eligibitiqui yard people matter! *Exits group chat with immediate alacrity*"

glory_ogbodo:

"This transgender’s dem quarrel pass women Kai."

rhodah_rios:

"But why wahala pictures no dey fine???? Cos I am trying to compare the hospital picture to her IG page. Abi na onions I no dey chop well??"

lilsmart_:

"Now you know He is a He,are u not a He too."

