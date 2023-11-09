Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has sparked reactions on social media with a video of his interaction with some street boys

Seated in the comfort of his car, the singer rolled down his glass and extended his hand out as some boys squeezed in different denominations

As the contribution continued, the singer noted that, for once, he would do the collecting and not the usual way the boys bill him

Nigerian singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, recently decided to take from the streets and shared the moment online.

On his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video of how he collected money from some boys whom he used to give money.

Zlatan shares video as he collects money from street boys

Source: Instagram

The dad of one extended his hand outside the window and the boys eagerly gave him different denominations of money ranging from N1k to N200.

As the boys dropped the money, the singer noted that it's not every time he would drop money as it felt good to collect from them as well.

The boys hailed Zlatan who revealed his life changed because of Olamide as he drove away after collecting their offering.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Zlatan's post

The singer's video got people sharing different reactions online. Read some comments below:

cashbenkid:

"Sagittarius and fun. We the best."

justlifestyle01:

"Zlatan will pay back later not immediately."

kamera_bs:

"Their mind don touch ground already."

sbucks_sarah

Make he get ready to pay back in millions.

kamera_bs

"Them tink say ibile go gibe them back wit bundles."

teddyxcell

"Awww. Now wey e balance .. e no sweet?"

super_star_seuness

"Zlatan self na once EGBON adugbo so he can do that to them."

s_o_g__19vs101

"Dem deh pay tithe na, him sha deh give them pass that."

