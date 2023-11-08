Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, created quite a buzz online with a video from one of his recent performances

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, has turned heads online with a video of one of his recent performances.

The Afrofusion star, who recently hosted a concert in Seattle, US, was spotted on stage holding on tight to an extra-large bra as he displayed energetic bodily movements.

Burna Boy performs with extra-large bra Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

The singer hopped from one point of the spacious podium to another as he refused to let go of the oversized ladies' innerwear in his hand.

See the video below

Burna Boy's stage display with the bra sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured the comments below:

drumzcakelord:

"See as the bra big like Wrestling Heavy weight Belt."

obashortlets:

"Grammy hand holding a bra. Does that make it a Grammy bra? Ohhhhhhhhhh."

sirsuto:

"Una no fight burna o.. na Moses Bliss una get issue with."

tilda_suremoney:

"Na the whole ladies hearts in 1 bra Burna receive so."

__bodefish:

"Dem for off all their cloth give am. Even person wey no bath for days sef go throw bra."

nora_okeke:

"Can’t imagine ever doing such like how can you unhook your bra and throw it."

onlyone_md:

"I will pass good training to my kids sha because this generation needs “God abeg 100 X."

irobotcreations:

"People will not see anything wrong with this one. In fact they will hail the girl for being bold. But will insult another who kneel to appreciate a gospel musician."

kennedyexcel:

"Oversized bra dem fit use that bra sew up and down for Ayra star."

Source: Legit.ng