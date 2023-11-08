Naira Marley's brother Shuddyfunds has revealed that the singer never said Mohbad couldn't change his management

He shared chats of the late singer's conversation with Naira Marley and others over the management issue

Shuddyfunds also revealed that contrary to reports, Mohbad did not leave Naira Marley's label as a broke man, and he has proof

People from Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley's camp, have started speaking up to debunk claims against the singer.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Naira Marley's brother said the late Mohbad wasn't prevented from changing his management.

He shared the chat of a conversation Mohbad had with Naira Marley and some other people over the management issue.

The late singer complained about how he was being managed and shared the receipt of a payment made by a third party to be featured in their music.

Shuddyfunds also claimed that when Mohbad left, they tried to settle things amicably through their legal team, but he kept quiet after receiving $72k (N57m), contrary to reports that he left a broke man.

He added that there is evidence for all he revealed.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Shuddyfunds post

abejideibukunatanda:

"Nawa o it is the sir for me, this their label is toxic abeg."

yettys_yetty:

"Una don sabi Una plan...You, people, planned this thing well all these nah story...Same Naira recorded his conversation with MOH for what reasons????Shea you people know he was going to d!e..Okay you people supported him changing management but why dd hee continue to accuse you people of so many accusations Yeye dey smell."

fabmum_lifestyle:

"Who una pay the $72k, waiting for the evidence."

tigerrlily___:

"He even did it himself got a feature, got the labels account, gave to the client. And they made payment to the labels , he Just wanted to do music and the manager they gave him was not doing anything for him. Prolly that’s why he wanted out. He said he was tired."

naijabusinessfestivalconnects:

"Shebi he mentioned he will bring someone capable and NM agreed, so why bully the boy?. This evidence you posted just made it clear."

haddyjay:

"Una no post evidence since, na now!!"

ghaffarmogaji:

"Person wey una pay $72k yrs ago no come even get even if it’s a 25m naira 2bed bungalow at Abraham adesanya, make una dey play."

Mohbad's wife spills details in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's widow, Omowunmi, opened up on her husband’s tough relationship with his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

On November 7, 2023, Wunmi, who spoke in court in the presence of Mohbad’s parents and other family members, recounted some of the issues her late husband had when he was part of Naira Marley’s record label.

According to the 24-year-old widow, after her husband left Marlian Music, Naira Marley’s boys were always bullying him everywhere, and they successfully killed Mohbad even before he died.

