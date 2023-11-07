Nigerian music executive Naira Marley sparked huge reactions with the recent changes he made to his Instagram profile

Legit.ng reported that the Soapy hitmaker and his associate Sam Larry were released after being charged with bullying and murder

Reaching home and having a grip on his smartphone, the Marlain CEO didn't waste time in changing Mohbad's photo that was on his Instagram profile to a smiling picture of himself

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley has caused a stir online after he removed Mohbad from his Instagram display picture and bio.

During the outrage that trailed the tragic death of the former Marlian signee, the Soapy hitmaker used a monochrome picture of the deceased as his profile picture with the description "Imole's World" on his bio.

Naira Marley has changed his Instagram profile picture and bio.

Source: Instagram

Following the release of Naira and Sam Larry, the Marlian House CEO updated his Instagram bio and put a picture of him smiling cheerfully.

Recall that Naira and Sam Larry were arrested over Mohbad's death and slammed charges of bullying and murder.

On September 12, 2023, the former Marlian signee Mohbad was reported dead. The authorities are yet to decipher what caused his sudden death.

Nigerians react to Naira Marley's Instagram update

Legit.ng captured some of the heated reactions that trailed Naira Marley's action. See them below:

ahmadsukibrahim:

"See the picture he used on his dp he’s actually laughing for his fake victory naira Marley God just start with you no worry."

nanya_steps:

"Pretense is over . Police don grant am bail , Na why."

official_queen_estty:

"The 6.8 wey still dey follow am e no suppose better for all of una."

symplystyles:

"He unfollowed 83 people. who who and who?? Bloggers assignment."

gospel___1:

"People he’s following reduces day by day that one I notice for sure This life learn to stay quiet even if e concern u. Most of y’all are to young to be loosing friends ( I can’t say he’s a good friend to everyone)."

sabitalk1:

"I knew it, he was just doing eye service before, very anyhow human man."

deotheplug:

"No Let Anybody K”ll you sha, cos them go just ask God for Forgiveness ni and he always listens trust. And life goes on regardless AJE. Also don’t let this comment get over your head cos Ita lashiwa seh Aje and that still don’t mean this guy is guilty."

Naira Marley & Sam Larry file lawsuit against magistrate court

Nigerian singer Naira Marley and Lagos socialite Sam Larry have sued the police and magistrate for their claimed involvement in Mohbad's death.

The musician and his associate filed a basic rights case against their continued detention over the death of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

The complaint was filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos. The police and the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days, were named as respondents.

Source: Legit.ng