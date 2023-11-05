Nigerian singer Reminisce has been scarce on the music scene, and he recently opened up on the reason

In an interview sighted online, the singer revealed he realised he was drifting apart from his family and he had to adjust

Reminisce said his house was repainted two years before, and he did not realise

Veteran singer Reminisce, in an interview, said his family comes first before his career and any other thing.

In an interview, the singer said he had to take a step back from music to reevaluate after he realised he would spend days in the house with his kids and wouldn't see them.

Reminisce added that a portion of his house was repainted, and he didn't notice until after two years.

According to the Alaga Ibile, running around and hustling while releasing his albums back to back created a drift in his home.

He also said that he made a conscious decision to be around his family and put them over everything.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Reminisce's video

@Dammyfrosh18:

"Hmm who come de pay for painter. Iro po ju."

@OlatunjiOliver:

"Man hustle no be here oo ajeh. Baba don waka waka he even no Dey notice anything around him again hustle ti cover face."

@Pappyscuti001:

"Everyone loves to be with his or her family no matter what... Family over all."

@MensahEstherOmo:

"God bless all d men wey de work hard ooo."

@Tu_vybes:

"Captain Lamba!!! Osheyyyyyyy! You’re badder than their baddest!"

@Oluwa260898:

"My papa wey no be celeb self, na only weekends I dey see am, e comes home late everyday and leave very early in the morning. Na only weekends him dey notice things wey change for house. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@thinnybabs:

"People that take note of things out of small situations >>>>>"

