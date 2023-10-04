Nigerian music executive Naira Marley was seen when he entered the country for the ongoing investigations around Mohbad’s death

The Soapy hitmaker was escorted by a group of hefty men many perceived to either be the Department of State Services (DSS) or Nigerian police

Naira tried everything humanly possible to conceal his identity, but the people who were within the airport premises were quick to spot him

A new viral video captured the moment that the authorities picked up Nigerian music executive Naira Marley at the airport.

The clip showed the Soapy hitmaker walking hastily, flanked by a group of hefty men who walked him up to a vehicle parked waiting for them.

Despite his attempt to conceal his identity by wearing a hoodie and a balaclava to cover his face, onlookers at the airport quickly recognised the singer.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian police, in an update, revealed Naira Marley had been arrested for investigation.

Naira Marley’s arrival at the airport sparks reactions online

The video of Naira Marley at the airport has attracted different comments online.

yheni01:

"You can imagine the disguise, no convoy, no squad, not even in his car just an ordinary car because he knows that it may not end well Naija no get joy."

da.obasam:

"See mumu people why dem come put am inside Korope still wear hoodie join, okan Naira o bale."

ebo_baba:

" Who heard the voice “Apayan” k#ller from the background?? Street no get joy walahi."

johnsonolamilekan17:

"It's will be another story tomorrow they will say it's a fake video etc JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD ."

beautybytumi:

"Den no carry gwagon take carry am ni? This one will show all the people who think they are God a clearity that they are nothing in Gods eye."

damolaar:

"Why you de hide."

tee_smallz:

" Werey wear balaclava....imagine."

__retired_agbero:

"See as them they guide amperson wey be say una for leave am for boys to handle."

iam_omonike:

"Someone just called him “apayan” killer he will never walk free again in this country the same way mohbad freedom was taken from him."

