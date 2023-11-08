Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, spilled details about her husband before his unfortunate death

During a recent court appearance, Wunmi detailed some of the hardships Mohbad faced when he was still with Naira Marley’s record label

According to the mum-of-one, it was Bella Shmurda who helped them after Mohbad stopped working with Naira

Late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, recently opened up on her husband’s tough relationship with his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley.

On November 7, 2023, Wunmi who spoke in court in the presence of Mohbad’s parents and other family members, recounted some of the issues her late husband had when he was part of Naira Marley’s record label.

Nigerians react to Mohbad's wife's testimony about Naira Marley in court. Photos: @c33why_, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

According to the 24-year-old widow, after her husband left Marlian Music, Naira Marley’s boys were always bullying him everywhere and that they successfully killed Mohbad even before he died because he was always living in fear.

Speaking further, Wunmi added that when Mohbad was a part of Marlian Music, he complained that his manager used to give out his shows to other artistes and that Naira Marley refused to release all the songs he dropped despite doing that for other artistes.

The mum-of-one added that Mohbad complained about this to Naira Marley but nothing changed and this led to her husband getting depressed. According to Wunmi, this was a major reason her husband left Marlian Music.

Wunmi also disclosed in court that by the time Mohbad left Marlian Music, he had no money in his bank account and it was his friend, Bella Shmurda, who fed and housed them.

She said:

“When he left the label, he had zero naira in his bank account. Things were so tough and rough for us. It was Bella Shmurda that fed and housed us. We had nothing if not for Bella that came to our rescue.”

See the full post below:

Nigerians react as Mohbad’s wife speaks about Naira Marley in court

Wunmi’s statements in court about Naira Marley caught the attention of many Nigerians who also shared their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

beliciousbybee:

“This guy has nothing he is just trying to put things together, anybody blaming him for not taking care of his dad, please how much have you given your parents at 27years????in the midst of this he bought his dad a truck of almost 6m,I am not sure wunmi has a car oo,if she didn't want him to buy it forget all this story online he won't,and she was the one that he even gave the money to buy it,una go say she dy lie say he no get money at least she mentioned bella let him testify.”

iam_ladysapphire:

“If you’re a real fan of Moh, you’ll connect these dots, Moh just started making money this year, and he has been so unlike himself in his videos, always unhappy, low morals and all.”

thebennyboom:

“For those of you capping nonsense,I didn’t know Mohbad sang those songs but Naira Marley till he died on the 12th when the truth is he recorded more hit songs than Zino so yeah she’s right !!”

nanceerealtors:

“Sadly,he left just when all his hard work was about to pay off.”

fabmum_lifestyle:

“Friend like Bella,ore bi omo iya. Wunmi, may God see you through this phase .”

officialaduniadee:

“I love you wunmi ❤️ God Almighty be with u and Liam God protection on you both.”

tomisin171:

“This Naira Marley is animal in human formyou sha don kill ham you can now rest.”

its.bles.sing:

“Bella indeed came through for them. God bless you @bella_shmurda. As for those riff raff saying she didn't talk about NM and SL I hope you all can now bury your faces in shame.”

janebagyangs:

“@bella_shmurda may ur pocket never run dry ijn Amen.”

nanc_y6803:

“He was living in fear but show us cctv in your house you said it wasn’t working lol Na only mumu Dey believe this girl…he was living in fear your mama na police but you never for once called them out for bullying your so called husband? Your mama wey be police never for once reacted lol.”

midex_aesthetic_palour:

“Y’all remember when Bella said he wanted to commit suiicide because of the same record label.”

thefirstladyomorewa:

“I screamed this ,Naira totally buri*ed his talent ,many of us don’t even know Mohbad we only heard few of his son played but no face to it ika ni Omo Eniyan.”

jammingbug:

“Mohbad complained that Naira treated him badly so he left the Marlian but then he went and chose his manager, an associate of the Marlians as his new manager again? This didn't raise any concerns to you as his wife?”

Mohbad’s wife accused of sleeping with late singer’s female manager

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of Mohbad, was accused of having an affair with her late husband's manager just two months after his death.

Micee, a close friend of the late artist, made the accusations during an interview hosted by Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, and shared on social media.

This came after the departed singer's friend vented on his Instagram account for several days about Mohbad's wife's ill-treatment towards the singer while he was still alive.

Source: Legit.ng