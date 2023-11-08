The widow of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad, testified during her alleged 3-hour court section about the relationship between Naira Marley and the deceased

The mother of one noted that she didn't know about the Marlian House boss until he reached out to her late husband

Wumi also spoke on the challenging times they faced as a couple after Imole left Naira Marley, hinting at ways the music boss came after them with anyone possible

Mohbad's wife, Wunmi Aloba, testified about her husband's time with Marlian Records and the circumstances behind his departure from the label.

Wunmi claimed that she met Mohbad when she was in secondary school. She, like Mohbad at the time, was a rapper.

Imole had participated in a popular online challenge that BaddyOsha had started, she claimed during the corona inquest, and he had won. So, he already had a successful career before signing with Marlian Records.

"One day he told me that Naira Marley sent him a message on Instagram to come see him. I advised him to only feature Naira Marley on one song and not sign a record deal with him, but Mohbad said the signing would help his career," Wunmi testified.

Wunmi said she didn't learn about Naira Marley's popularity until Mohbad started talking about him. Things, however, started going in a negative spiral when they didn't allow Mohbad to change his manager, who is Naira Marley's cousin, Tunde.

Because he was doing nothing, Mohbad decided to change his manager. Naira Marley, however, insisted that the group would ultimately decide who would serve as his manager.

"He started receiving different threats from his oppressor, and by 2022, when he left the label, he wasn't stable again. He left with zero accounts. He didn't have anything to start again, and he started struggling to survive. Bella Shmurda fed us for three months when the issue happened as things were hard," Wunmi said.

She informed the court of the various methods of intimidation used by 'Mohabd's abusers.

She mentioned that Mohbad had reached out to various musicians but received no responses from them other than from Olajide and Bella Shmurda since they didn't want to be associated with him. She said that his 'oppressors' had paid off anyone who threatened him, and that he had lived in constant terror as a result.

Mohbad's wife speaks on auxiliary nurse's injection

During the coroner's inquest into the tragic death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad, Omawumi, the deceased's wife, revealed some unknown information.

She said in her testimony on Tuesday, November 7, that her husband began vomiting and complaining of pain after an auxiliary nurse administered an injection on Tuesday, September 12, at about 1pm.

Omawumi's evidence suggests that a fight Mohbad had with his friend Prime Boy was somehow linked to the circumstances leading up to his death. She said Mohbad was hurt on Sunday, September 10, when he got into the fight with Prime Boy in Ikorodu.

