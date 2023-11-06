A funny video of comedian Johs2funny and his wife Bina recreating a viral music clip of singers Simi and Adekunle Gold trends

Famous Nigerian skit maker and comedian Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny and his wife Bina, recently trended online after a clip of them trying to recreate a video of Adekunle Gold and his wife singing a duet went viral.

In the viral clip, Josh2funny showed his partner how Adekunle Gold and Simi pulled off a classic husband-and-wife duet.

Josh2funny & his wife, Bina, trend as a clip of them trying to recreate Simi and Adekunle Gold's music skit goes viral. Photo credit: @josh2funny

Celebs react to Josh2funny & his wife's video

However, the duet recreation by Josh2funny and his wife didn't come out as smoothly as that of AG Baby and Simi, leaving the comic angry.

Josh got angry at how his wife poked him in his eyes while trying to recreate the viral TikTok video.

While his wife was laughing, Josh got angry and walked out, knocking his wife for being unable to pull off a simple 30-second music duet.

Watch the hilarious TikTok re-enact video below:

See some of the comments Legit.ng gathered from the viral clip:

@annieidibia1:

"I died i loveeeeeeeeee you guyssssss jor."

@damola_ayegbayo:

"Why you chook finger inside our music machine eye now...??"

@etinosaofficial:

"She said sorry Na."

@theoviatwinandruel:

"The next one na BLINDNESS."

@chachavibes5:

"Nah because u wear face cap."

@heyadams_:

"You Wan blind music machine eye?"

@ada_barry12:

"It’s because she used one hand let’s try with two hands."

@heiressjacinta:

"Wetin be this?"

@joebizzness:

"@symplysimi @adekunlegold see what you made them do."

@mc_akonuche

" Josh and his wife don start oo."

@cutest_:

"See how you don turn this pretty woman to wehrey."

