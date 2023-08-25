A man and his wife put up an entertaining show for one of their children as they engaged in a play-fight

The man charged at his wife, in a video, and jubilated after successfully wrestling her to the ground

Many people who watched the video expressed joy in the couple's showcase and gushed over their love life

A man and his wife left earned the admiration of netizens after they were recorded doing playful wrestling.

One of their children, @shiandfamily, who shared the video on TikTok, said the man plays a lot and is never serious.

The couple engaged in a play-fight. Photo Credit: @shiandfamily

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the man charged at his wife and they began a playful brawl. In seconds, the man successfully but carefully wrestled his wife to the ground.

He ran around in jubilation over his win while his wife on the ground laughing.

The video got netizens gushing.

Watch the video below:

People loved the couple's play-fight

MercyGenade said:

"Mom and dad would be chasing each other around the house for no apparent reason."

user5587540840944 said:

"When you married a real wife,Love always real and sweet, This is an emblem of Love."

psychothedenunciator said:

"My mother once slipped and fell head first against the door frame,we all felt so bad for my dad because they were playing..I love the this."

Zuzu said:

"Love of money nowadays make people forget the beautiful side of relationships, this what i call happiness."

bernard arthur56 said:

"It depends on the woman you marry..some women won't allow you to get so deep in love coz they have a double life. they can't give all on the husband."

Maprex said:

"Did you know this type of marriage has go a lot issues but they decide and ignore them."

DAVID OMONDI OGUNGA said:

"Love is learned, it's not something that just happens, they have learned to love each other."

