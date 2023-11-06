A video of singer Mayorkun and BBNaija reality star Mayorkun at a club is currently trending online

The two celebrities were spotted in a loved-up mood as they had some quality moments together

The video has since stirred relationship rumours as it comes days after Mayorkun confirmed his break up with Cocainna

Former DMW signee Adewale Mayowa, better known as Mayorkun, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star Dorathy Bachor have left netizens talking over a trending video of them at a club.

In the short clip, Mayorkun, who was shirtless, was seen with his arms wrapped around Dorathy, who was very comfortable with him as she swayed to a song playing in the background.

The reality star also rocked a necklace with a pendant that had an initials “TMOL” (The Mayor of Lagos), which belonged to Mayorkun.

The special bond between Mayorkun and Dorathy comes days after the singer announced his break up with his British dancer, Cocainna.

Fans react to viral video of Mayorkun with Dorathy

As expected, many of the two stars are already rooting for them to consider going into a relationship

Mayorkun brings ex-lover on stage

Legit.ng previously reported that Mayorkun brought his ex-girlfriend and dancer Cocainna on stage during one of his performances.

Cocainna, wearing a black bodysuit, took a chair to the stage with her, which Mayorkun sat on it while she showed some dance moves.

Fans reacted to the electrifying display by the dancer and hailed her for her excellent dancing skills.

