Popular Nigerian comedian, Josh2funny has praised his wife as she adds another year to her age. He also vowed never to go out without eating the food she prepared

The comedian took to his social media page to shower praises on his wife revealing that she changed his life forever

Many fans drolled at the pictures of his wife praising her for taking care of the comedian and being a good wife and mother

Popular Nigerian comedian, Chibuike Josh Alfred professionally known as Josh2Funny vowed not to leave the house after noticing the delicious Afang soup his wife, Bina Alfred made on her birthday.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to shower praises on his wife and shared a video of his wife making different delicacies

He described her as an Angel and revealed how God used her to change his life.

Source: Instagram

Josh wrote:

“Happy birthday to the Woman that God sent to me that changed my life Forever, you are an Angel, you are best thing that has happened to me, God bless the day I met you baby @binataste thanks for taking care of us”

See his post below:

Fans reacts to Josh2funny's post

The post has generated some reactions from fans who trooped to the comment section to appreciate the wife's beauty.

People focused on the reaction of the comedian when he vowed not to leave the house because of food.

See some reactions below:

@u.cheee:

"you’re blessed Josh and it’s soo obvious. Happy Birthday to your beautiful Amazing Woman”

@itsvibesangel_ :

“Happy birthday to our comedian Gan gan”

@pra.ise027:

“Speaking in tongues for food”

@ifeanyi_okwudinma wrote:

”Happy birthday to our wife that you are marrying for us all”

@detailsbyneyomi:

“Remain blessed beautiful keep taking care of them...however don't be like Josh if not already have a terrific one”

@ kvngaugustine_ :

“I want to come for visiting”

” Find urself a wife that can cook, happy birthday”

@ iam__omon:

“The pretty ones are born in July, a very happy birthday to you”

@h.a.p.p.i.n.e.x_:

“Who’s life will I change!???? Nd I con fine join!!!! Happy Birthday Nwunye Josh”

@ bad_boi.d :

“So na funny men dey get the most beautiful women"

@iam_sweetmaama:

”You have married so well”

@ maniel_o_:

“This marriage, birthday blessings beautiful thank you for giving our oga love and support plus peace of mind to be creating funny contents for us”

Source: Legit.ng