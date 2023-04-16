Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has caused a buzz on social media over his relationship with his wife, Simi

During a recent interview, the music star revealed that he is a one-woman type of guy and felt the need to celebrate that in his song

The heartwarming video drew a series of emotional reactions from fans of the couple on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, recently made headlines on social media after he spoke on being a one-woman type of man.

In a recent interview, the Party No Dey Stop crooner opened up about shamelessly being a lover man.

According to him, his song, One Woman, is to celebrate that. He also added that there are only a few people who are one-woman kind of men and he feels they need to celebrate each other.

Fans gush over video of Adekunle Gold saying he's a one-woman type of guy. Photos: @adekunlegold

In his words:

“I just wanted to talk about how I am a one-woman type of guy and a shameless lover man, I just wanted to talk. And I feel like there’s still a few of us left in this world so let’s celebrate each other.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans gush as Adekunle Gold says he’s a shameless lover and a one-woman kind of guy

The video of Adekunle Gold speaking on being a one-woman kind of man soon trended on social media and raised a series of heartwarming comments from fans. Read what some of them had to say below:

shes_ayobami:

“As it should be.”

beautiful_onyinye_xx:

“Intentional men that knows what they want and how they want it stick to ur woman no perks in having ur manhood all over the town .”

lillianaaudu:

“Not all men cheat.”

stanbnx:

“There’s a stage you will get to in life che@ting becomes stressful, A faithful partner is a disciplined partner, That’s how it’s supposed to be.”

daughter_of_maria:

“No matter how you look at it, simi is lucky, cos some men are comfortable oloriburukus.”

iam_jhessica:

“Jeezzz….Simisola is so lucky ”

__sweet_annie:

“Actually you’re our baby. What happened to AG baby is your babyy!?”

joanodenu:

“Simi isn’t lucky, that’s how it’s supposed to be buh some men makes it look like it’s their right to cheat. Kudos to him tho.”

nickie_dabarbie:

“There would be low divorce cases if every man had this mentality.. cause most of us ladies are actually ready to be loyal if a man is behaving how he’s supposed to ”

dacious__:

“Men won’t see someone like Adekunle Gold to imitate. Na Hakimi of souls they want to copy. Enle o.”

