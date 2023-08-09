Comedian Josh2Funny finally got a show on America's Got Talent, and it was a hilarious moment to watch

Josh2Funny, who appeared on stage three times, performed as the fastest book reader, rapper and magician

While he didn't get a chance to the next stage, his statement performance had the judges and audience laughing

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, finally had the opportunity to perform on the big stage, and it was on one of the world's most popular TV shows 'America's Got Talent.'

Josh2Funny, who prides himself as the 'Fastest Reader in the World' took the act to the American show where he was given the opportunity to perform three times under different names.

He also performed as the 'Fastest Rapper in the World' and 'Best Magician in the World,' all of which had the judges and audience laughing.

While Josh2Funny didn't proceed to the next round, he held the audience spellbound until the very last part of his stage performance.

Watch the video below:

Daniel Regha, others react to video of Josh2Funny on America's Got Talent

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video

Josh2Funny's wife shares dance video

The wife of Josh2funny, Bina opened up on her battle with depression, Legit.ng reported.

The mum of one shared a video of herself happily dancing and singing along like a normal person without any mental health challenges.

The entrepreneur's caption revealed that the video was made when she was battling depression, and nobody knew.

Source: Legit.ng