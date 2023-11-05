Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus’ recent interaction with her colleague, Lege Miamii, has left fans rolling with laughter

A video made the rounds showing Badmus on Lege’s singles show in her quest to find love

The interaction between the two celebrities amused many Nigerians who laughed hard at their antics

Popular Nollywood stars, Eniola Badmus and Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miamii, recently gave fans an impressive show on social media.

It is no longer news that apart from being an actor, Lege Miamii also runs a show where singles stand a chance to find love.

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Eniola Badmus was one of the guests on the popular show as she looked out for a lover.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Lege shared a video snippet of Badmus’ time on his show. In the short clip, the show host asked the actress to turn around for people to see her so that it would enable her to get a partner.

However, Badmus seemed to purposely misunderstand the actor and was seen finding loopholes in the command he gave her. Lege looked frustrated as he tried to explain what he meant to the actress.

Reactions as Eniola Badmus joins Lege Miamii’s show to find love

The video of Lege Miamii and Eniola Badmus soon garnered a lot of interesting reactions from netizens. Many of them took to the comment section of the video to express their amusement.

Read some of what they had to say below:

rachychic:

“Asiwaju baby with the friend of the president's child, they are using us to catch cruise.”

olasupreme1:

“Aunty Eniola, do you want to kill Lege??? The friend of the president of our country.”

mercy_poshh:

“Eniola wan wound lege with frustration I like it.”

Realyomifabiyi:

“ Moku oooo. Eniola Badmus vs Lege season 1 .”

debbycanty0:

“If Lege no get high BP,na lie .”

Datwishceo_:

“Most frustrated Man of the year award goes to? @legemiamii.”

temifunmi_t3:

“ wahala meet agbako.”

biyiadeite:

“Lege must surely jam hin Oga one day one day .”

just_jerseyscarfs.ng:

“ they wan wound lege for us.”

Eniola Badmus shares details about her lovelife

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus, who has never flaunted any man on social media as her lover, recently shared why.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the movie star, who celebrated Funke Akindele on her birthday in August, said the two things she doesn't show off on social media are money and her man.

Eniola, who is a staunch supporter of President Tinubu added that her reason for keeping them private was not because she wanted to. She said it was because she didn't have either of them.

