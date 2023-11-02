Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post about unknown details of her life

On her Instagram story channel, the movie star revealed she had never posted her boyfriend and money

Eniola's reason for keeping that aspect of her life private got netizens sharing different opinions

Yoruba actress Eniola Badmus has never flaunted any man on social media as her lover, and she recently shared why.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the movie star, who turned 46 in August, said the two things she doesn't show off on social media are money and her man.

Eniola Badmus shared a post about her love life. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola, who entered the bad books of Nigerians for supporting Tinubu, added that her reason for keeping them private was not because she wanted to. She said it was because she didn't have either of them.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' revelation

tom_mie09:

"Date Tinubu now."

jacyntambachu:

"Asiwaju girl dem say una wan buy yacht mean while poor man pikin is going hungry for this country, it’s well."

brown_shugar_:

"Money dey no dey lie. Eyin lokan now."

its.dammiee:

"God will provide for you and me."

gins_ginaaa:

"Na only filter you get to filter the living daylight out of your pictures."

winniefrancesdaniels2015:

"So how do u calm your nerves, a woman without a dishwasher is always an angry, bitter, cranky woman."

njidekaah_:

"How do u intend to get bf when u carry jagaban for head."

topaz_int:

"After you do @_egungun challenge finished bah. Flaunting jewelry worth millions of naira."

laurenking679:

"Who asked her?"

Eniola Badmus shows off lavish venue for birthday shoot

Legit.ng reported that the actress' birthday photo shoot was nothing short of lavish and expensive, fit for a wedding by Nigerian standards, as she brought her vision to life.

Eniola Badmus shared a short video of the venue she used for the shoot, and it looked like it was prepped for a lavish event.

Beautiful flower decorations graced the tables. There were candles, a cute chandelier hanging from the centre of the room, and lovely sash decorations hanging from the ceiling.

Source: Legit.ng