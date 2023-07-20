Nigerian actor and skit maker Lege Miamii trends online as he finally reacts to the trolling, insults and abuses he has had to endure over the last few days

Lege, who is a huge supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, released a video to address people who had been trolling since the hike in the price of fuel started

Legit.ng, after seeing Lege's post reached out to the skit maker to see how he was faring amidst the hike in prices of fuel and galloping inflation that has consumed the nation

Famous Nigerian actor and relationship counsellor Lege Miamii seems to have had enough of the constant bashing fired over the last few days due to his support of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a viral clip, the skit maker reacted to the bashing, calling for patience while noting that there's no gain without pain.

Yoruba actor and comic Lege Miamii trend online as he finally reacts to the bashing aimed at him amidst the petrol price hike. Photo credit: @legemiamii/@asiwajuabt

However, amidst his call for patience, he didn't shy from blasting Nigerians attacking him for supporting Pres. Tinubu.

After seeing this viral clip, Legit.ng reached out to Lege Miamii to get his thoughts about the current state of things in the country, including the hike in the price of petrol and the cost of living.

"Tinubu is doing well; we can feel his impact," - Lege said

During our short chat with Lege Miamii, he didn't flinch in his support for the president. He instead reiterated his admiration for the Pres. Tinubu while noting that people were not patient.

"Mr President is doing well, Asiwaju is doing well I have nothing bad to say about him. The truth is that we're feeling his impact, that is why people are talking about him. Me particularly I am feeling him. I want him to continue the good work he has started."

He also took the opportunity to talk about his fight with Iyabo Ojo during the 2023 campaign season. Lege said:

"I and Aunty Iyabo, we're colleagues. She's my senior colleague, and whatever happened during campaign season was just normal election stuff. I don't think there's anything more to it. Though, we are yet to meet and talk one-on-one."

Debo is my friend, and he has no case against me - Lege Miamii talks about his relationship with Mr Macaroni

Legit.ng also tried to hear from the horse's mouth the truth behind the lawsuit filed in court by Mr Macaroni against Lege Miamii.

He was quick to dismiss it, saying Mr Macaroni was his friend and he had no case against him. To a large extent, Lege's response seems to connote that Mr Macaroni has taken the lawsuit against the Yoruba actor out of court.

