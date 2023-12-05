Fast-rising Nigerian singer Nasboi has continued to receive love from his colleagues in the entertainment industry

Just recently, he posted a video online of the moment Kizz Daniel and Iyanya danced to his new song, Umbrella

According to Nasboi, Kizz Daniel admitted that it was his best song at the moment, and this got netizens talking

Popular Nigerian skit maker and fast-rising singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has continued to make waves on social media with his new song, Umbrella.

Just recently, the music star took to his official Instagram page to share a video of him with Kizz Daniel and Iyanya as they joined him to vibe to the track.

Kizz Daniel and Iyanya danced to Nasboi's Umbrella song. Photos: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

The video showed the two music stars singing along and dancing to Nasboi's Umbrella as they supported him in promoting his music. The skit maker was undoubtedly overjoyed and was seen dancing energetically in front of the camera.

Not stopping there, Nasboi revealed that Kizz Daniel called Umbrella his best song at the moment. In his caption, he wrote:

“@Kizzdaniel said it’s his favorite song at the moment.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians gush over video of Kizz Daniels and Iyanya dancing

The video of Kizz Daniel and Iyanya showing love to Nasboi's song touched the hearts of many Nigerians. They were also pleased to see how the skit maker was going to great lengths to promote his song. Read some of their comments below:

kelechiafc:

“Baba you are loved by all .”

gratefulheartedbeing:

“Nasiboi You went to do video with KissD and Iyanya you come dey occupy the camera alone. See how KissD was struggling to show his face small yet you no even allow am. Next time do video alone if you want to dance alone. which kind thing be this?”

crazeclown:

“You know you are a good person when everybody is happy seeing you win.”

rasheed_babatunde758:

“Kizz Daniel no to dey carry body again money is good.”

amie_olivia:

“I love the support everyone is giving him. He deserves it.”

professoroffood:

“This song is a hit. I am happy for you Nasboi because you deserve success!!”

ceo_big_ray:

“This music na nasboi headpan, I Dey jealous the way he carry am for head, more grace.”

toromade_t:

“Na your time!!! I’m so happy for him.”

ad3bari:

“Billboard top 100 ..it’s possible.”

chaz_ogbu_:

“It’s everybody’s favorite.”

