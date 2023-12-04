BBNaija star, Tolani Baj, has caught the attention of Nigerians after a recent video of her went viral online

In the trending clip, the controversial reality show star was seen climbing the stage in church to testify

The video was met with a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians with some of them bashing the BBNaija star

Ex-BBNaija All Stars’ housemate, Tolani Baj, is once again in the news but for unexpected reasons.

The controversial reality show star recently left many netizens surprised after a video went viral of her in church.

Nigerians react to video of BBNaija star Tolani Baj's church testimony. Photos: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Tbaj, as she is also called, was seen at the Harvesters International Christian Centre when Pastor Bolaji Idowu invited her to speak on stage. The BBNaija star was seen dressing the part in a simple boubou outfit and matching scarf.

Tolani then ascended the stage and spoke on how she is a child of God and a child of grace. The reality star also posted the video online with a caption on how the pastor made her give a testimony in church.

She wrote:

“Not Pastor B calling me on stage to share my testimony. Child of grace.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Tolani Baj gives testimony in church

The video of Tolani Baj in church was met with a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. A number of them seemed displeased to see the BBNaija star speaking on the altar after she had made controversial statements during a viral podcast.

Read some of their comments below:

Osas hopes for judgment to start in the church:

Ogie said it’s obvious the pastor doesn’t listen to Tolani’s podcast:

TJ said he can’t take the BBNaija star seriously:

Oloriebi called it a social media church:

Dark Boy said churches now allow anyone speak:

24 shared a clip from the controversial podcast:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Bibitanner:

“These days every and anybody can climb the altar.”

_oladunni_:

“This comment section isn’t it tbh , if you’re still judging as a Christian you need spiritual growth.”

mheenarh__:

“Her testimony go still include man, e sure me.”

shushu.marie:

“Well it’s good to testify. It’s good to go back to God. Let no man fool you. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Because you made a mistake yesterday doesn’t mean you can’t go to church today and make right with God.”

Mirach_herself:

“So what’s the big deal if she testified? Are you all better than her. Hyp0crites everywhere.”

Pjuwah:

“Not in my place to judge but may God arrest her and use her for HIS GLORY!

Amen! ”

Ose.odia:

“May these people not ruin the purpose of this church. They have all shifted base from coza.”

Tennison_styles:

“E no go pass man matter ”

kingphranky:

“Na only that church you for go see those kind girl. Sinner woman .”

jerrywood.jj:

“This Testimony no go pass man.”

What Tolani Baj brings to the table

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolani Baj recently caused a huge social media stir after revealing what she has to offer in a relationship.

The podcast show's host had asked Tolanibaj who was evicted from the All Stars edition in August what she was bringing to the table in a relationship. In response, the disc jockey stated that she has her juicy box to give a man she is dating.

Her outburst is coming after her complicated relationship with Neo, her colleague.

Source: Legit.ng