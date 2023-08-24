Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is 46 today, August 24, and has been celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

Despite their rumoured beef, Eniola Badmus, who used to be besties with Funke, put up her photo and celebrated her on Instagram

Fans of both actresses were overjoyed at the exchange, and some people noted that they were starting to look alike

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has put aside her rumoured beef with colleague Funke Akindele and celebrated her on Instagram.

The filmmaker is celebrating her 46th birthday on Thursday, August 24, and Badmus put up a stunning photo of her on her Instagram page.

Eniola Badmus celebrated Funke Akindele on her birthday. Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In her caption, the actress hailed her former best friend and rained prayers on her. She prayed for a long life and good health.

Badmus wrote:

"Happy birthday Lafunky continue to live long momma in good health and in wealth…….. @funkejenifaakindele."

See the post below:

How Funke Akindele reacted to Eniola Badmus' post

To the joy of many, the birthday girl replied Eniola Badmus. Funke also hailed her friend, thanked her and got playful with her reply.

She wrote:

"Badosky!!! Ode!!! First Daughter Nigeria. Thank you so much. If I catch you."

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' post

The fact that the actress reached out to her colleague on her birthday warmed the hearts of many. Netizens also noticed Funke and Eniola are starting to look alike.

Read some comments gathered below:

illskillss:

"Lmao both of you starting to look alike."

pweetyfowowe:

"To think I was looking forward to this ❤️ that’s how the real rolls !! Regardless of differences love it."

geeceekitchennfoods:

"You think politics can break some people's friendship they have been building before social media, it's not possible na....happy birthday sis more years ahead."

main_kween_nikky:

"The chemistry between these two >>>>>. Happy birthday mama ❤️"

adekaz52111:

"True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart. I admire yours for being the best friends."

bee_vogue_fabrics:

"Happy birthday mommauna don dey resemble oo."

adeyposh1:

"Alot of pple are not expecting this E CHOKE ...Her new age is blessed can't wait to see u both take a picture together cause Una resemble."

Source: Legit.ng