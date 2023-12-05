Famous Nigerian singer, Portable has continued to make headlines over his attendance at the British Fashion Awards

A video surfaced on social media of the Zazu crooner showing off his reserved seat at the world-class event

Several social media users reacted to Portable’s excitement, and many of them had things to say about the singer

Famous Nigerian singer Portable’s presence at the 2023 British Fashion Awards is once again in the news.

Recall that the Zazu crooner recently linked up with British rapper Skepta, in the UK, and they both attended the award show together.

Fans react as Portable flaunts his reserved seat at British Fashion Awards. Photos: @portablebaeby

A series of videos of Portable at the star-studded event surfaced online, including one singer showing off his reserved seat.

In the video, the Zazu star was heard bragging as he displayed the name tag that was placed on a table for him at the event. Portable used this to show that he was invited.

The singer also proudly announced that it was his seat while telling the person with the camera to record his surroundings and show that he was at the fashion show.

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable flaunts his reserved seat at 2023 British Fashion Awards

The video of Portable on his reserved spot at the British Fashion Award warmed the hearts of many Nigerian netizens. A number of them praised the Zazu singer for thriving despite always displaying his true self.

Read some of their comments below:

Brendanukagod__:

“Portable is one of the smartest artiste in the industry right now, and he’s way smarter than a lot of educated people who always talk down on him on the internet. A lot of you don’t even know how to create opportunities, or turn situations into money. Broooooo, portable is smart.”

Boripapa1:

“If you like no crazy ur crazy with pride dey hold ur crazy u no go go anywhere todays another day to remind you to carry ur crazy for head e go soon pay.”

bolexoflagos:

“Pure undiluted Grace.”

flamezyofficial_:

“Receipts Plenty Normally! No be attaché, Na God's design.”

lilofrosh_:

“Akoi grace skepta don finally carry portable trabaye.”

k.i.s.s.l.0.v.e:

“Never look down on anyone.”

gohard_4_a_living_:

“E camera gbogbo everywhere , I too love Zazuu.”

nodayoff10:

“Akoi Grace.”

