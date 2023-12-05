Nollywood actor Lege Miami has taken to social media to joyfully announce that Wizkid also reached out to him'

In the video on his page, the actor asked if the singer is an angel going around sharing benefits to people

In his caption, Lege asked his fans to verify if the message in the screenshot he shared was indeed from Wizkid

Looks like Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, is everyone's Secret Santa this December.

Days after the singer blessed hypeman Money Gee with N20m, actor Lege Miami has announced his chance at getting such a gift.

Lege celebrates Wizkid in his DM Photo credit: @legemiamii/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, Lege shared a post with a screenshot of the message he allegedly got from Wizkid.

In a video, Lege joyfully celebrated Wizkid being in his DM, and he asked if the singer is an angel sharing goodies to people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Still in disbelief, Lege said the only time he would believe it was Wizkid who reached out is when he receives N50 million from the singer.

He wrote:

"Is this truly Big Wiz handle please, people help me check ooo, until I get my 50m then I will know this is real oo my head dey swell RN @wizkidayo."

See the post below:

Reactions to Lege's post

Read some comments about the actor's reaction below:

colby_tequila:

"As Seyi Tinubu no gree help baba don switch to Machala no more emi ore seyi tinubu omo president ilu wa , emi ore Machala lokan."

opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"CEO plsss ooo na u dey scream na we dey try nor get heart attack."

kameel___:

"Shishi you no go see In Shaa Allah."

pweetyfowowe:

"Machala just Dey have fun online. BabaNla."

bukola_koks:

"Wizzy name go see shege for lege hand, if na lie ask seyi Tinubu."

shopwithshabby_gold_:

"Ceo go soon change his best friend to wiz kid now, no time omo iya Mii."

Lege Miami warns ladies of evil set to befall them

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor advised ladies of marriageable age, especially those 35 years old, to stop sending men away.

The controversial matchmaker has said that some ladies enter menopause when they are 35 years old. He warned ladies to stop wasting time so they wouldn't regret it later.

The actor was heard telling ladies to join his show so they could find suitable partners.

Source: Legit.ng