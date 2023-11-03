Verydarkman has taken to social media to call out Iyabo Ojo for being a hypocrite towards Naira Marley

He shared an old video of the moment the actress received a bouquet of flowersfrom the singer and declared herself a marlian

Verydarkman concluded that Iyabo and Naira Marley used to be so close that she was comfortable sending her kids to his house

Following Iyabo Ojo's shocking revelation about Naira Marley giving her kids illegal substances, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman has reacted.

In a viral video online, the online activist called out the actress and shared an old video of the moment she received a bouquet from Naira Marley.

Netizens react to Verydarkman's video on Iyabo Ojo Photo credit: @nairamarley/@iyaboojofespris/@verydarkbalckman

Source: Instagram

He queried why the actress was so excited to receive the gift and alleged that they were closer than many thought.

Verydarkman said he heard Iyabo wanted to sleep with the singer and also insinuated that she and her daughter Priscy were dragging the singer.,

On Mohbad's case, the online activist knocked the actress for delaying justice for the late singer with her personal vendetta against Naira Marley.

He also added that there is still no case or evidence that Naira Marley bullied and harassed Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo's beef with Verydarkman started after he made a video and tagged her as a failed actress, her reply made him drop nasty allegations against her and her daughter.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Verydarkman's video

lilsmart_:

"NO.1 - We all were once Marlian but this country doesn’t support threats & bulling. NO.2 - who send flower, who wan knack who? VDM is doing what he got paid for so let’s just neglect the niggaa."

okimalobi:

"You may not like VDM but it seems he has a point on this video. What happened? Why the sudden bitterness between Iyabo and Naira? Why did she accuse him of lacing her children's drinks and she didn't report to the police. See how excited she was to receive the flowers from Naira."

awelewa_baby:

"This guy mama no try at all. Sorry but not sorry."

_justfocusss:

"Omo Vdm missed it here oo. I could vividly remember that NM sent flowers to couple of people that time he sent this flower. Seems he was doing promotion for one particular track or album then sha."

labyrinth:

"The way this guy just analyze issues, he must think he is some sort of smart guy."

zedcityolty:

"Where’s the sense in this? Iyabo ojo wan knack naira but na naira dey send am flower."

softnsleek__02:

"So because he bought me something means I shouldn’t call him out on his BS??? Nah, stop this foolery!"

razzajebutter:

"Because of flowers make she no support the truth."

ndidi_ohia:

"I remember this gift, Naira ga e it to alot of celebrities that year. Even Tacha, toke, tiwa savage!!"

Verydarkman claims Iyabo Ojo and daughter sleep with men for money

Legit.ng earlier reported that the online activist made another video, a reply to Iyabo Ojo's, where she insulted him and his mum for failing to raise him right.

Verydarkman alleged the actress and her daughter Priscy sleep with men for money and he offered that his friend would sleep with them together and pay them off while he watches.

The online activist also called Iyabo Ojo a dry woman, and other unprintable names and queried how her lover Paulo enjoys sleeping with her.

Source: Legit.ng