Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes Iyele has revealed that his acquired British accent resulted from the hard work he did to re-invent himself.

In a viral video, the reality star said he worked hard to build his talents to build himself and sound like a British person.

According to him, it is easy for people to drag him because they grew up among elites, but he did not have that luxury as he grew up in a slum in Lagos.

Hermes said he had to reinvent himself, and he is proud of how good he sounds. He queried why people talk about others getting out of their horrible backgrounds and doing better but actually get angry when someone makes that move.

The BBNaija star trended online after a video of him complaining about his British accent about how a brand treated him at an event went viral.

The reality star's video got people commending him for working well on himself.

biodunstephen:

"Oga oh; this my small harmless comment Nai m @instablog9jamedia turn to big deal. Well whilst the energy of this Hate is giving. Pleaae go and watch @shutter_speed_projects YouTube channel. Let me add some sweetness into this volatile SM street. Tainz."

olagamaliel:

"It's not that deep."

l.tobiloba:

"His phonetics are in sync and do not appear forced. This guy has always spoken well; in fact, you can train yourself to speak properly with an accent. Bob's own is forced with R factor, Oloyinbo oran."

lifez_izziey:

Hermes is a true definition of never judge a book by its cover. This man right here has values and respect.

africanflamingo_:

"I don’t know why most Nigerians feel offended with someone’s accent. People get paid for these accents if you don’t know."

