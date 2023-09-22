Controversial TikToker Verydarkman (VDBM) has once again stirred emotions online with some commentaries he recently made about actress Iyabo Ojo

In the latest video shared online by VDBM about the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a young singer, he slammed the ace actress Iyabo Ojo as ignorant

Verydarkman noted that the way Iyabo Ojo and many others were handling the case might make them lose

Outspoken Nigerian TikToker and social issues commentator Verydarkman has sparked emotions online with recent comments about veteran actress Iyabo Ojo on his page.

In the trending clip, VDBM slammed Iyabo Ojo as ignorant with her handling of Mohbad's investigations, noting she was too emotional.

Verydarkblackman trends online as a video of him calling out Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad's death investigation. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@iammohbad/@iyaboojofespris

In the clip, he also made a staggering revelation as he pointed out that one of the guys who announced Mohbad's death was seen in the video of when Iyabo Ojo went to pay condolence at the deceased house.

"Open your mind and listen" - Verydarkman chides protesters

VDBM further shared that the boy on dreadlocks who was in the video when Mohbad's death was announced should be picked up by the police.

He also noted that the boy would help expose the location of the other guys involved in the case.

Watch Verydarkman's clip slamming Iyabo Ojo below:

Netizens react to Verydarkman's video lambasting Iyabo Ojo

@ty_autos:

"Instead of staying in your house deciphering all this,why not come out and pick the guy and take him into police custody ,so far u are seeing all this ,instead all u do is yarn yarn and do home investigation wit no follow up."

@blessingofgo:

"I beg enough of all this."

@Hashafcee1:

"IYSexxy,Gistloversblog1, SAMKLEF. please let’s take this seriously biko. Too many loose ends."

@iam_haduraa:

"How sure are you that he hasn’t been brought in for questioning. No be everything you go do video on."

@namzyvibez:

"Very Dark man your work rate and effort to get Justice for Mohbad is second to none."

@Ladytaeofficial:

"At this point you might as well take over the case because your observation skill is something else."

@Realtonyblack1:

"You spot on bro, the point is, not about iyabo or anyone is a collective effort... let push the course in the right channel."

@blessed_mayor:

"They should make you incharge of this case. You reveal a lot and an eye opener on the right step to take atm and everything you say is a FACT."

@Crypto_omo:

"Instead of calling iyabo why not call the police notice, let's help the police with the information. This boy may have watched this video now and cooked up a story to back himself up."

@lilvvhiz:

"She won’t answer you since you attacked skin care products . Dem all be werey."

@Iscocece:

"You sha want make iyabo ojo wear glasses ️ for your mata."

