Iyabo Ojo has finally revealed that she has a personal vendetta against Naira Marley beyond Mohbad's case

In a viral video online, the actress revealed she used to send her kids to the singer's house and he would put Illegal substances in their food and drink

Iyabo noted that one the government is done with Naira Marley, she would now start her case with him

In a viral video online, actress Iyabo Ojo revealed the shocking details of her experience with Naira Marley.

The mum of two said she thought the singer was a sensible person and she would send her kids to his house.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's revelation Photo credit: @nairamarley/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

According to her, Naira Marley allegedly used to lace her children's drinks and food with illegal substances and about three people testified to the incident.

The actress asked if she should be supporting such a person in the case he has to answer about his ex-signee Mohbad.

Iyabo Ojo also noted that once Mohbad gets justice and his case wraps up, she would start her own case with Naira Marley.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's statement

The actress video got netizens calling her out for turning the case into a personal fight.

Read comments gathered below:

jhair_luxurysalon:

"I remember the first days of Mohbad passing when TVC was interviewing his mom, She said whenever she visits Mohbad in Marlian house he use to warn her not to eat or drink anything in that house, You should go watch his moms interview."

its_bobbyy12:

"What kind of business are you doing with naira that makes you send your children to his house."

monmartt_kids:

"Hmmm.......na personal beef."

wethebest_in_everything_we_do:

"Anyhow wey una wan do am, just ensure that naira Marley and Sammy lary spend the rest of there life in prison. The rest no concern me. They must pay for all atrocities they committed against humanity."

wura.olamii:

"Maybe the liberty and freedom you gave your kids was just too much at such a tender age."

olofofonaija1:

"I knew all along that all of your rants was never about getting justice for Mohbad. You have been nursing a personal Vendetta against Naira Marley because you said it in one of your live videos that he refused to sign one of your adopted sons. That’s the issue you have with him. Talking about your claim that Naira Marley is giving your children drugs, why didn’t you take it up with him all the while if you indeed have a case? "

iamabiodun.o:

"I no fit believe anything wey dis woman talk aje.. very anyhow person. I don't blame her sha , I blame the gullible ladies following her blindly calling her queen mother , you never call your mama queen mother na celebrity wey get failed marriage and toxic you dey choose as role model."

ijiekhuamen:

"From day one, I knew Iyabo Ojo was biased. Don’t understand why this woman is always in the news, every thing in life has happened to you ranging from raape, divorced and now Naira Marley druggged your children. May God deliver you in Jesus Name. You must be a very problematic somebody."

iwajuolaventures:

"Iyabo what you are looking for very soon you'll see it. Na wa oo."

Verydarkman slams Iyabo Ojo for dragging his mum

Still on the actress, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman made another video, a reply to Iyabo Ojo's, where she insulted him and his mum for failing to raise him right.

In the clip on his page, which went viral, the online activist called his mum and told her what Iyabo Ojo said about her.

Verydarkman also claimed the actress and her daughter Priscy sleep with men for money and he offered that his friend would sleep with them together.

Source: Legit.ng