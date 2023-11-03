Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has continued in her fight to get justice for the late singer Mohbad

Just recently, she shared a video on social media where she depicted the late star's pain and suffering

Iyabo also revealed the last thing Mohbad asked of her before his demise, and netizens reacted to the video

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to fulfil the last wish of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, before his death.

Recall that the 27-year-old music star died on September 12, 2023, to the dismay of many Nigerians and since then, some people have been at the forefront of trying to get justice for him, one of them being Iyabo Ojo.

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo finally fulfils Mohbad's last wish from her. Photos: @iammohbad, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mum of two revealed that Mohbad had plans to make a TikTok video with her when they returned to Nigeria because they were both in the UK at the time.

Iyabo Ojo, famed for being a TikTok queen, decided to honour the late singer's wish by making a video in his memory.

In the clip, the movie star acted as Mohbad and depicted some of his pain and suffering during his lifetime. Parts of the video depicted the late singer's bruised face, his time as a carpenter, when he started making music and more.

Taking to the caption of the video, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“Imole, your last wish from me in the uk was to make a tiktok video with you once i returned back to Nigeria, but unfortunately, i never knew it would be my tribute to you........... No matter the distraction, i will never back down until #justiceisserved .”

See the touching video below:

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo honours Mohbad with TikTok video

Iyabo's fulfilment of Mohbad's last request from her caught the attention of many Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

beecanmedia:

“Anything and everything wey dey give you joy no go turn to sorrow.”

Chefsimbiat:

“Even if this woman was doing all this for clout, she has invested her time, money, effort, her name etc. She literally put herself on the line for Mohbad and that alone is commendable . May God bless you and protect your kids.”

Kemiafolabiadesipe:

“Queen of tiktok for a reason. No distractions #justice4MOHBAD keep resting champ.”

empressnjamah:

“IYABO u nailed it,even though I got all teary ,nice one.”

olori.productions:

“Goosebumps! Chills I felt as I watched this video. No amount of social media dragging will stop us. No justice, no peace for the wicked! On God.”

Flint_fashion:

“Can’t love you less seh! These is super beautiful to watch you nailed it.”

officialbollypokie:

“I love youuuuu and I stand and I re stand with you anytime anyday on this matter. Love you abiyamo ododo.”

How Bella Shmurda shared his plan for Mohbad's son

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Bella Shmurda again remembered his late friend, Mohbad.

Close to two months after the late singer's death, Bella took to his social media page to eulogise him for the umpteenth time.

In one post, Bella Shmurda vowed to take care of the late Mohbad's son because it's regrettable that the little boy could not get to know his father.

Source: Legit.ng