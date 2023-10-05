Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda evoked emotions online with a sneak peek of his upcoming tribute song dedicated to his late friend and colleague, Mohbad

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda elicited another round of great emotions online with a snippet of his set-to-be-released tribute song for his late friend and colleague Mohbad.

A viral clip recorded some of the poignant lyrics in the song, where the singer spoke heartily about the history of their friendship.

Bella Shmurda set to release tribute song for late Mohbad Credit: @bellashmurda, @iammohbad

The new song revealed that the two music talents met in the studio and since then found friendship and commonality that bonded them.

Introducing the snippet to the public, Bella shared pictures of a new pendant adorned with late Mohbad's face on his Insta story.

Listen to the set-to-be release below

Bella Shmurda’s tribute to Mohbad sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

ewatomi.xx:

God bless Bella forever having a friend like Bella is so rare ."

akurefirstson:

"Loju Won Imole Di Legend... Omo and tears flow shaaa... God no let greatness meet me 6feet."

slayo_nbudget:

"Bella was the only artist who genuinely loved Imole we miss you Imole, you’re forever in our hearts."\

peti_annie:

"Bellaaaa I feel like hugging him. The heartbreak ."

emperor_olatunde:

"Lojuwon Imole di Legend konibaje fun e Bella ."

zainab.ayoo:

"Everyone needs a friend like Bella in their corner! But you need to change that bad character of yours first, you yes you ."

dollarvalexyz:

"Omo dem don dey fight for station ooo see as ikorodu boys dey beat naira marley and Sam Larry omo no be small matter for here oo check my posts for evidence"

kenpiah:

"Imole ni Legend! Friendship like this is sweet! Take heart and stay strong Bella."

Mohbad’s secondary school shares his old student’s passport

The late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s secondary school, Abifab College in Ikorodu, Lagos pierced the hearts of netizens with a recent post about the singer.

The educational institution shared an old student passport of the late singer to mourn and reminisce about the years the singer spent with them while alive.

The poignant post further revealed other exciting details of the departed musician, leaving mourners broken.

Source: Legit.ng